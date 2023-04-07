Man Utd v Everton predictions: United set for a swift start

Where to watch Man Utd v Everton

Man Utd v Everton team news

Manchester United

Midfielder Casemiro serves the final game of his four-match ban while Luke Shaw is struggling with a hamstring injury. Christian Eriksen and Alejandro Garnacho are still injured.

Everton

Abdoulaye Doucoure is suspended after his red card against Tottenham while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out with a thigh issue.

Man Utd v Everton predictions

Questions will inevitably have been asked about Manchester United's mental strength after notable away defeats to Liverpool and Newcastle, but there have been few worries about their Old Trafford form and the Red Devils should boost their top-four credentials against relegation-threatened Everton.

The 7-0 thumping at Anfield grabbed all the headlines, but a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle, who along with Tottenham are their chief rivals for a Champions League spot, left many thinking United still have a way to go until they can be considered an elite outfit under Erik ten Hag.

But they have not been beaten in 24 games at the Theatre of Dreams and the loss of just six points from their last 13 home matches goes a long way to explaining why a place a Europe's top table for next season is in their hands.

Their progress on their own patch has been pretty relentless and while there have been signs of life at Everton since Sean Dyche took the Goodison helm, there hasn't been a marked improvement on the road.

At home Dyche has had a desired effect from the off as he helped direct a win over leaders Arsenal in his opening game and their only defeat in five at their base came against in-form Aston Villa. Few could argue they did not deserve at least the point they earned against Tottenham on Monday.

But with the fight at the bottom so tight, they cannot afford to rely on that and things need to improve on the road.

Just one win, at basement boys Southampton, has been recorded on their travels and is worth remembering that the Toffees have conceded at least twice in six of their last seven away games and four of those matches have been under the new manager.

A solitary away clean sheet does not encourage confidence, but what is notable is that United have been pretty quick out of the blocks in most of their home games against those fighting to drag themselves away from the trap door.

Southampton earned a goalless draw at Old Trafford last month, but there were mitigating circumstance for the home team as they had to play the best part of an hour with ten men after Casemiro got sent off.

Leeds were leading at half-time in their 2-2 draw at United before that, but their fans will not tolerate the usual defensive tactics other visitors tend to adopt, and the Red Devils' other five games against bottom-eight teams have followed a familiar pattern.

They have conceded just one goal in wins over West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Leicester and they have led all of these games at half-time, so that could be a favoured tactic for punters looking to get their weekend off to a winning start.

Key stat

Manchester United have kept a clean sheet in eight of their last 11 home league games

Probable teams

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Sabitzer; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Subs: Martial, Fred, Lindelof, Pellistri, Weghorst, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka

Everton (4-1-4-1): Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey; Gueye; Iwobi, Davies, Onana, McNeil; Gray

Subs: Mykolenko, Simms, Garner, Mina, Coady, Holgate, Maupay

Inside info

Man Utd

Penalty takers Marcus Rashford/Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Wout Weghorst

Card magnet Lisandro Martinez

Everton

Penalty taker Demarai Gray

Assist ace Alex Iwobi

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Card magnet Amadou Onana

