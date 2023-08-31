Luton v West Ham predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Confident Hammers on the charge

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 8pm Friday
West Ham
3pts 4-5 general
Luton 15-4
West Ham 4-5
Draw 14-5
Luton
Dan Potts, Jordan Clark and Gabriel Osho remain sidelined but Reece Burke returned to action against Chelsea last week.
West Ham
Nayef Aguerd returns from suspension and new signing Mohammed Kudus could be involved. Tomas Soucek is a slight doubt and injured defender Dinos Mavropanos will have to wait for his debut.
West Ham had to wait until April 8 to record their second away win of the 2022-23 Premier League season but this time the Hammers are odds-on to reach that landmark on the first day of September.
Despite a difficult summer in the transfer market, the east Londoners have made a strong start, drawing 1-1 at Bournemouth before impressive 3-1 wins at home to Chelsea and away to Brighton.
A Friday-night trip to relegation favourites Luton looks an ideal opportunity for West Ham to pick up another three points and leapfrog champions Manchester City, temporarily at least, at the top of the table.
The Hatters, of course, hope to mark the return of top-flight football to Kenilworth Road with a positive performance and their first points of the season.
Last season's Championship playoff winners have suffered a couple of sobering away defeats, losing 4-1 at Brighton and 3-0 at Chelsea – the two teams beaten by West Ham in the past two weeks.
Luton boss Rob Edwards might have been hoping for another sluggish start from the Hammers, who won only four of their first 19 league games last term before rallying to pull clear of the relegation zone and win the Europa Conference League.
However, David Moyes's squad is taking shape, belatedly, after the departure of captain Declan Rice to Arsenal. New signing James Ward-Prowse claimed two assists on his debut against Chelsea before scoring the opener at Brighton while Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus are exciting signings from Ajax.
Manchester City's interest in Lucas Paqueta has cooled and if West Ham can retain the Brazil international and forward Jarrod Bowen, who has scored twice in three games this term, then it should go down as a successful summer.
Stalwart striker Michail Antonio has found the net in his last two appearances and key centre-back Nayef Aguerd is back from suspension after his red card against Chelsea.
Luton struggled to beat the stronger teams in the Championship last season, winning only three of their 16 meetings with their fellow top-nine clubs.
They conceded only 39 goals in 46 regular-season games in the second tier but their defenders are struggling with the step up in class.
Brighton had 27 attempts at goal in their season opener while Chelsea had eight shots on target to the Hatters' one last Friday and West Ham's confident attackers are worth backing to dampen the atmosphere at Kenilworth Road.
Luton won only three of their 14 games against the rest of the Championship's top eight last season
Luton (3-5-2): Kaminski; Andersen, Lockyer, Bell; Doughty, Barkley, Nakamba, Chong, Giles; Morris, Brown
Subs: Adebayo, Ogbene, Kabore, Burke, Mpanzu, Woodrow, Berry
West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio
Subs: Kudus, Ogbonna, Johnson, Ings, Kehrer, Fornals, Cresswell
Star man Carlton Morris
Goal threat Carlton Morris
Penalty taker Carlton Morris
Card magnet Marvelous Nakamba
Assist ace Ryan Giles
Set-piece aerial threat Mads Andersen
Star man Lucas Paqueta
Goal threat Jarrod Bowen
Penalty taker Lucas Paqueta
Card magnet Nayef Aguerd
Assist ace James Ward-Prowse
Set-piece aerial threat Nayef Aguerd
West Ham to win
The Hammers created plenty of chances at Bournemouth before 3-1 wins over Chelsea and Brighton, two clubs who have beaten Luton by an aggregate score of 7-1 this season.
Marvelous Nakamba over 2.5 tackles
The Luton midfielder has made three tackles in each of his first two Premier League appearances and he is likely to have another busy game against West Ham.
Lucas Paqueta to score at any time
The Brazilian has had a lively start to the season, hitting the woodwork twice, converting a late penalty against Chelsea, and having a couple of shots against Brighton.
