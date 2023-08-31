Luton v West Ham predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Confident Hammers on the charge

Where to watch Luton v West Ham

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 8pm Friday

Best bet

West Ham

3pts 4-5 general

Luton v West Ham odds

Luton 15-4

West Ham 4-5

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Luton v West Ham team news

Luton

Dan Potts, Jordan Clark and Gabriel Osho remain sidelined but Reece Burke returned to action against Chelsea last week.

West Ham

Nayef Aguerd returns from suspension and new signing Mohammed Kudus could be involved. Tomas Soucek is a slight doubt and injured defender Dinos Mavropanos will have to wait for his debut.

Luton v West Ham predictions

West Ham had to wait until April 8 to record their second away win of the 2022-23 Premier League season but this time the Hammers are odds-on to reach that landmark on the first day of September.

Despite a difficult summer in the transfer market, the east Londoners have made a strong start, drawing 1-1 at Bournemouth before impressive 3-1 wins at home to Chelsea and away to Brighton.

A Friday-night trip to relegation favourites Luton looks an ideal opportunity for West Ham to pick up another three points and leapfrog champions Manchester City, temporarily at least, at the top of the table.

The Hatters, of course, hope to mark the return of top-flight football to Kenilworth Road with a positive performance and their first points of the season.

Last season's Championship playoff winners have suffered a couple of sobering away defeats, losing 4-1 at Brighton and 3-0 at Chelsea – the two teams beaten by West Ham in the past two weeks.

Luton boss Rob Edwards might have been hoping for another sluggish start from the Hammers, who won only four of their first 19 league games last term before rallying to pull clear of the relegation zone and win the Europa Conference League.

However, David Moyes's squad is taking shape, belatedly, after the departure of captain Declan Rice to Arsenal. New signing James Ward-Prowse claimed two assists on his debut against Chelsea before scoring the opener at Brighton while Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus are exciting signings from Ajax.

Manchester City's interest in Lucas Paqueta has cooled and if West Ham can retain the Brazil international and forward Jarrod Bowen, who has scored twice in three games this term, then it should go down as a successful summer.

Stalwart striker Michail Antonio has found the net in his last two appearances and key centre-back Nayef Aguerd is back from suspension after his red card against Chelsea.

Luton struggled to beat the stronger teams in the Championship last season, winning only three of their 16 meetings with their fellow top-nine clubs.

They conceded only 39 goals in 46 regular-season games in the second tier but their defenders are struggling with the step up in class.

Brighton had 27 attempts at goal in their season opener while Chelsea had eight shots on target to the Hatters' one last Friday and West Ham's confident attackers are worth backing to dampen the atmosphere at Kenilworth Road.

Key stat

Luton won only three of their 14 games against the rest of the Championship's top eight last season

Probable teams

Luton (3-5-2): Kaminski; Andersen, Lockyer, Bell; Doughty, Barkley, Nakamba, Chong, Giles; Morris, Brown

Subs: Adebayo, Ogbene, Kabore, Burke, Mpanzu, Woodrow, Berry

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio

Subs: Kudus, Ogbonna, Johnson, Ings, Kehrer, Fornals, Cresswell

Inside info

Luton

Star man Carlton Morris

Goal threat Carlton Morris

Penalty taker Carlton Morris

Card magnet Marvelous Nakamba

Assist ace Ryan Giles

Set-piece aerial threat Mads Andersen

West Ham

Star man Lucas Paqueta

Goal threat Jarrod Bowen

Penalty taker Lucas Paqueta

Card magnet Nayef Aguerd

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Nayef Aguerd

Luton v West Ham b et builder predictions

West Ham to win

The Hammers created plenty of chances at Bournemouth before 3-1 wins over Chelsea and Brighton, two clubs who have beaten Luton by an aggregate score of 7-1 this season.

Marvelous Nakamba over 2.5 tackles

The Luton midfielder has made three tackles in each of his first two Premier League appearances and he is likely to have another busy game against West Ham.

Lucas Paqueta to score at any time

The Brazilian has had a lively start to the season, hitting the woodwork twice, converting a late penalty against Chelsea, and having a couple of shots against Brighton.

Pays out at 7-1 with Hills

