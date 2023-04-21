Liverpool v Nottingham Forest predictions and odds: Toothless Tricky Trees in big trouble

When to bet on Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

Saturday, 3pm

Best bet

Liverpool to win to nil

2pts Evens Betfair

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest odds

Liverpool 1-6

Nottingham Forest 16-1

Draw 13-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest team news

Liverpool

Naby Keita and Stefan Bajcetic remain injured and Jurgen Klopp is likely to keep faith with the team who beat Leeds 6-1.

Nottingham Forest

Forest have no fresh injury concerns but the game comes too soon for Serge Aurier and Ryan Yates with no one quite ready to leave a packed City Ground treatment room.

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest predictions

Nottingham Forest have hit the buffers at exactly the wrong time and a daunting list of remaining fixtures starts with a trip to Anfield just five days after Liverpool put six past Leeds.

While the Reds' season has been a poor one, most of their problems have come on the road, including a 1-0 loss in the reverse fixture at the City Ground.

Forest have put the shivers up a few on the banks of the Trent but they have been a soft touch on their travels, scoring just five away goals all season.

Liverpool have not looked as assured at the back this term but they may not have to be against Steve Copper's visitors, who have a solitary away success against Southampton to show for their efforts.

The visitors have conceded at least twice in ten of their 15 road matches and lost their last five, so things for last season's Championship playoff winners could be about to get worse before the get better and it would be a surprise if they laid a glove on Jurgen Klopp's outfit.

Key stat

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 37 Premier League home games.

Probable teams

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Nottingham Forest (3-4-1-2): Navas; Felipe, Niakhate, McKenna; Williams, Freuler, Danilo, Lodi; Gibbs-White; Johnson, Awoniyi

Inside info

Liverpool

Penalty taker Mo Salah

Assist ace Mo Salah

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Card magnet Fabinho

Nottingham Forest

Penalty taker Brennan Johnson

Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White

Set-piece aerial threat Scott McKenna

Card magnet Brennan Johnson

