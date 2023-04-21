Liverpool v Nottingham Forest predictions and odds: Toothless Tricky Trees in big trouble
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Liverpool v Nottingham Forest at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet on Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Saturday, 3pm
Best bet
Liverpool to win to nil
2pts Evens Betfair
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest odds
Liverpool 1-6
Nottingham Forest 16-1
Draw 13-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest team news
Liverpool
Naby Keita and Stefan Bajcetic remain injured and Jurgen Klopp is likely to keep faith with the team who beat Leeds 6-1.
Nottingham Forest
Forest have no fresh injury concerns but the game comes too soon for Serge Aurier and Ryan Yates with no one quite ready to leave a packed City Ground treatment room.
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest predictions
Nottingham Forest have hit the buffers at exactly the wrong time and a daunting list of remaining fixtures starts with a trip to Anfield just five days after Liverpool put six past Leeds.
While the Reds' season has been a poor one, most of their problems have come on the road, including a 1-0 loss in the reverse fixture at the City Ground.
Forest have put the shivers up a few on the banks of the Trent but they have been a soft touch on their travels, scoring just five away goals all season.
Liverpool have not looked as assured at the back this term but they may not have to be against Steve Copper's visitors, who have a solitary away success against Southampton to show for their efforts.
The visitors have conceded at least twice in ten of their 15 road matches and lost their last five, so things for last season's Championship playoff winners could be about to get worse before the get better and it would be a surprise if they laid a glove on Jurgen Klopp's outfit.
Key stat
Liverpool have lost just one of their last 37 Premier League home games.
Probable teams
Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota
Nottingham Forest (3-4-1-2): Navas; Felipe, Niakhate, McKenna; Williams, Freuler, Danilo, Lodi; Gibbs-White; Johnson, Awoniyi
Inside info
Liverpool
Penalty taker Mo Salah
Assist ace Mo Salah
Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk
Card magnet Fabinho
Nottingham Forest
Penalty taker Brennan Johnson
Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White
Set-piece aerial threat Scott McKenna
Card magnet Brennan Johnson
