Liverpool v Man Utd: Premier League bet builder tips and predictions
Free bet builder tips and predictions for Liverpool v Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday
Where to watch
4.30pm Sunday, Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League
Liverpool v Man Utd bet builder
Man Utd to win
Over 2.5 goals
Marcus Rashford to score the first goal
15-1 with Paddy Power
Man Utd to win
Manchester United have not completed a league double over Liverpool since the 2015-16 season but they were worthy 2-1 winners at Old Trafford last August and can follow up with another victory over Jurgen Klopp's Reds, who appear to be going through a transitional campaign.
Over 2.5 goals
There were four goalless draws between the teams from October 2016 and January 2021, but each of the last five encounters has generated at least three goals and there should be plenty of excitement at the weekend.
Marcus Rashford to score the first goal
Erik ten Hag's coaching methods have improved a lot of the United players but no one has responded better than Marcus Rashford, who has scored ten Premier League goals since the World Cup and stands out as the most likely deadlock-breaker at Anfield.
