Liverpool v Man Utd: Premier League bet builder tips and predictions

Free bet builder tips and predictions for Liverpool v Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday

Marcus Rashford looks the main danger man for United
Marcus Rashford looks the main danger man for UnitedCredit: Clive Brunskill

Where to watch

4.30pm Sunday, Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League

Liverpool v Man Utd bet builder 

Man Utd to win

Over 2.5 goals

Marcus Rashford to score the first goal

15-1 with Paddy Power

Man Utd to win

Manchester United have not completed a league double over Liverpool since the 2015-16 season but they were worthy 2-1 winners at Old Trafford last August and can follow up with another victory over Jurgen Klopp's Reds, who appear to be going through a transitional campaign.

Over 2.5 goals

There were four goalless draws between the teams from October 2016 and January 2021, but each of the last five encounters has generated at least three goals and there should be plenty of excitement at the weekend.

Marcus Rashford to score the first goal

Erik ten Hag's coaching methods have improved a lot of the United players but no one has responded better than Marcus Rashford, who has scored ten Premier League goals since the World Cup and stands out as the most likely deadlock-breaker at Anfield.

Dan ChildsRacing Post Sport
Published on 4 March 2023Last updated 16:07, 4 March 2023
