Where to watch

4.30pm Sunday, Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League

Liverpool v Man Utd bet builder

Man Utd to win

Over 2.5 goals

Marcus Rashford to score the first goal

15-1 with Paddy Power

Manchester United have not completed a league double over Liverpool since the 2015-16 season but they were worthy 2-1 winners at Old Trafford last August and can follow up with another victory over Jurgen Klopp's Reds, who appear to be going through a transitional campaign.

There were four goalless draws between the teams from October 2016 and January 2021, but each of the last five encounters has generated at least three goals and there should be plenty of excitement at the weekend.

Erik ten Hag's coaching methods have improved a lot of the United players but no one has responded better than Marcus Rashford, who has scored ten Premier League goals since the World Cup and stands out as the most likely deadlock-breaker at Anfield.

