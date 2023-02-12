Liverpool v Everton: Premier League Bet Builder tips and predictions
Free Bet Builder tips and predictions for Liverpool v Everton in the Premier League on Monday
When to bet
Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 8pm Monday
Liverpool v Everton bet builder
Over 0.5 Everton goals
Over 9.5 corners
Amadou Onana to be shown a card
13-2 with bet365
Betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
- Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
- Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
- To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
- Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here
Over 0.5 Everton goals
Liverpool are without a win in four league games and their defensive absentees make them vulnerable favourites in Monday's Merseyside derby. With only one clean sheet in ten, the underachieving Reds may struggle to keep a pumped-up Everton at bay.
Over 9.5 corners
Liverpool's Premier League matches this season are averaging 10.3 corners per game while Everton, who had seven of their own against Arsenal last weekend, have seen an average of 11.33 in their top-flight fixtures.
Amadou Onana to be booked
The Everton midfielder has committed more fouls than any other Everton player (30) this season and his high-intensity style often gets him into trouble. Onana has been booked six times in 19 Premier League appearances, including in the reverse fixture at Goodison Park.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport