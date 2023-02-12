When to bet

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 8pm Monday

Liverpool v Everton bet builder

Over 0.5 Everton goals

Over 9.5 corners

Amadou Onana to be shown a card

13-2 with bet365

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Over 0.5 Everton goals

Liverpool are without a win in four league games and their defensive absentees make them vulnerable favourites in Monday's Merseyside derby. With only one clean sheet in ten, the underachieving Reds may struggle to keep a pumped-up Everton at bay.

Over 9.5 corners

Liverpool's Premier League matches this season are averaging 10.3 corners per game while Everton, who had seven of their own against Arsenal last weekend, have seen an average of 11.33 in their top-flight fixtures.

Amadou Onana to be booked

The Everton midfielder has committed more fouls than any other Everton player (30) this season and his high-intensity style often gets him into trouble. Onana has been booked six times in 19 Premier League appearances, including in the reverse fixture at Goodison Park.

Follow us on Twitter