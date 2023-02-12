Racing Post logo
Premier League

Liverpool v Everton: Premier League Bet Builder tips and predictions

Free Bet Builder tips and predictions for Liverpool v Everton in the Premier League on Monday

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will hope to expose a leaky Liverpool defence
Dominic Calvert-Lewin will hope to expose a leaky Liverpool defenceCredit: Tony McArdle - Everton FC

When to bet

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 8pm Monday

Liverpool v Everton bet builder 

Over 0.5 Everton goals

Over 9.5 corners

Amadou Onana to be shown a card

13-2 with bet365

Over 0.5 Everton goals

Liverpool are without a win in four league games and their defensive absentees make them vulnerable favourites in Monday's Merseyside derby. With only one clean sheet in ten, the underachieving Reds may struggle to keep a pumped-up Everton at bay.

Over 9.5 corners

Liverpool's Premier League matches this season are averaging 10.3 corners per game while Everton, who had seven of their own against Arsenal last weekend, have seen an average of 11.33 in their top-flight fixtures.

Amadou Onana to be booked

The Everton midfielder has committed more fouls than any other Everton player (30) this season and his high-intensity style often gets him into trouble. Onana has been booked six times in 19 Premier League appearances, including in the reverse fixture at Goodison Park. 

Aaron Ashley
Published on 12 February 2023
