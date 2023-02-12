Liverpool v Everton predictions: Jurgen Klopp's men may be left feeling blue

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has demanded a response from his players Credit: Shaun Botterill

Where to watch

Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 8pm Monday

Best bet

Over 0.5 Everton goals

2pts 8-13 bet365, Hills

Everton or draw double chance

1pt 6-4 general

Team news

Liverpool

Diogo Jota is in contention but the game is likely to come too soon for Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino and Arthur Melo. Fabinho is back in training but Thiago is a doubt while Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz remain sidelined.

Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is “touch and go at best” to feature according to Sean Dyche but James Garner and Ben Godfrey could feature after returning to full training. Andros Townsend and Nathan Patterson are still out.

Match preview

Jurgen Klopp insists Monday's Merseyside derby is the perfect stage for his Liverpool side to arrest their alarming slump, but the Reds boss may be left feeling flat after welcoming fierce rivals Everton to Anfield.

Liverpool have been a shadow of their former selves this season and after 20 games a side who harboured title ambitions are in mid-division and below Brighton, Brentford and Fulham in the Premier League standings.

Injuries to key players have certainly not helped their cause but Liverpool are without a win in four league games and head into Monday's derby dust-up following a dismal 3-0 defeat at Wolves.

The Reds' Molineux misery means they have won only one of their last seven games in all competitions and, with key personnel still sidelined, the prospect of some short-term improvement seems unlikely.

While Liverpool are lacking belief, Everton's should have been restored following last weekend’s crucial and hard-fought 1-0 win at home to league leaders Arsenal.

Under the guidance of Sean Dyche for the first time, the Toffees were unrecognisable from the team who had lost to relegation rivals Southampton and West Ham in the final two games of Frank Lampard’s reign.

Going back to basics proved key for Everton last weekend and Dyche will set up his side to frustrate Liverpool, whose forwards are also failing to fire having gone three league games without a goal.

The Toffees will no doubt adopt a direct approach and play with plenty of energy making this derby far trickier for Liverpool than quotes of 1-2 would imply, particularly given their current defensive deficiencies. Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk look set to miss out again so Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, who were regularly exposed at Wolves, could continue in central defence.

Dyche will hope striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who registered four shots against Arsenal, is fit enough to play at least some part so Everton can make use of the England international's aerial threat in open play and from dead-ball situations.

With Matip and Gomez at the heart of the home defence and little midfield protection, especially with Thiago Alcantara a likely absentee, there is a lot going for Everton as they bid to inflict another setback on Liverpool.

The Reds have managed only one clean sheet in their last ten league games and have already dropped points in 12 of their 20 matches.

Liverpool may be less troubled at Anfield than they have been on their travels, but defensively they look suspect and are no more convincing going forwards with Mohamed Salah underperforming and big-money arrivals Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez yet to deliver.

Everton could build on the win over Arsenal with another positive result at Anfield, while odds of 8-13 that they get on the scoresheet are too good to refuse.

Key stat

Liverpool have conceded in 15 of their 20 Premier League games this season.

Probable teams

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Bajcetic, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Subs: Tsimikas, Keita, Milner, Jones, Phillips, Jota, Carvalho.

Everton (4-3-2-1): Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowsi, Mykolenko; Doucoure, Onana, Gueye; Iwobi, McNeil; Maupay.

Subs: Mina, Gray, Vinagre, Godfrey, Holgate, Davies, Calvert-Lewin.

Inside info

Liverpool

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah

Assist ace Andy Robertson

Set-piece aerial threat Joel Matip

Card magnet Trent Alexander-Arnold

Everton

Penalty taker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Assist ace Dwight McNeil

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Card magnet Amadou Onana

