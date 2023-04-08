Liverpool v Arsenal predictions: Positive Gunners to test Reds' resolve

Where to watch Liverpool v Arsenal

Liverpool v Arsenal team news

Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk is available after missing the draw at Chelsea through illness. Thiago is also in the mix after a hip injury but the game comes too soon for Luis Diaz.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has said one of William Saliba or Eddie Nketiah could make his return from injury but hasn't specified which player. Bukayo Saka should start after starting the win over Leeds on the bench due to an illness.

Liverpool v Arsenal predictions

Nineteen years ago to the day Arsenal’s Invincibles came from behind to secure a decisive win over Liverpool en route to the title, the Gunners' best team since those halcyon days face the Reds once more, favourites to record another transformative victory.

Three weeks after the Thierry Henry-inspired triumph in 2004, the Gunners would be confirmed as champions. Top spot this season is unlikely to be decided so early as Manchester City ratchet up the pressure, but there's a belief that a rare Anfield success could light the blue touch paper on Arsenal's run to the title.

A win would not only maintain Arsenal’s advantage at the top of the table but see Mikel Arteta’s young side pass another test of their mettle given recent trips to Anfield have tended to deliver two things - home wins and goals.

Arteta was in the Arsenal side who last silenced the Kop in 2012, and the north London outfit have lost on their last six trips in the league by an aggregate score of 22-4.

Arsenal are not alone in struggling at Anfield. Liverpool have only lost once at home in the league in over two years and put Manchester United to the sword last time out on their own patch.

Punters could therefore be tempted to jump at the chance to back Liverpool as home underdogs, but the Reds have found life hard in the last month.

Since the demolition of United, the Reds have crashed out of the Champions League, lost to Bournemouth and Manchester City before a limp goalless draw at Chelsea in midweek.

Jurgen Klopp, who is facing an increasing number of questions about his future amid a spate of managerial sackings, made six changes for the Stamford Bridge snooze fest, giving Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson a break as he tries to manage the depleted energy levels of his squad.

Salah and co are likely to be restored to the line-up but whether that’s enough to lift a side who have been so far off it recently for a meeting with an Arsenal team brimming with confidence is debatable.

The Gunners have won seven on the spin and have the best away record in the division, collecting more points (34) and scoring more goals (28) than anyone else before this round of matches.

And Arsenal’s prowess in front of goal matched up against Liverpool’s leaky defence provides punters with a good option.

The Gunners have got goals from a variety of sources this season with 14 different players finding the back of the net.

One of their chief goal-getters, Gabriel Jesus, has returned from injury, enhancing a frontline who have scored 18 times in the last five league matches.

Arsenal's positive mindset should push them close to achieving another transformative victory, but Liverpool's home record and the concerns surrounding William Saliba's fitness cast enough doubt to make this a fixture where goals, and not the result, are the most bankable outcome.

Key stat

Arsenal have scored two or more goals in five of their last seven away games.

Probable teams

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konata, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Subs: Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Jones, Jota, Firmino, Milner, Arthur, Carvalho

Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Tierney, Kiwior, Jorginho, Smith Rowe, Tierney, Vieira, Nelson, Trossard

Inside info

Liverpool

Penalty taker Mo Salah

Assist ace Mo Salah

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Card magnet Fabinho

Arsenal

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Card magnet Granit Xhaka

