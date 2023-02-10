Leicester v Tottenham predictions: Foxes and Spurs can serve up a thriller

When to bet

Saturday 3pm

Best bet

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals

2pts Evs general

Team news

Leicester

Ricardo Pereira should be back in the squad but Ryan Bertrand is likely to remain out, while Boubakary Soumare is a doubt and Jonny Evans will be assessed. Wilfred Ndidi is, however, back in training and new signings Victor Kristiansen and Tete impressed last time out, so are expected to start again.

Tottenham

Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris faces six weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury, while defender Cristian Romero is suspended. Pape Matar Sarr and Lucas Moura are doubts and Yves Bissouma is also set to miss out.

Match preview

Leicester flexed their goalscoring muscles in a 4-2 win at Aston Villa last time out and they will want to show they are turning a corner by following that win with a positive result at home to Tottenham.

It has been an underwhelming season for Leicester, who are significantly closer to the drop zone than the European places but they are not short of goals with James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, new signing Tete and Dennis Praet all on target against Villa.

Tottenham should be in high spirits after wins over Fulham and Manchester City put them back in contention for the top four, while 17-goal Harry Kane is a man on a mission right now.

But there is a top-heavy element to this Tottenham side - no team in the top half have conceded more than their tally of 31 goals - and a bet on both teams to score and over 2.5 goals could be the way to go.

Key stat

Leicester's Premier League matches have featured an average of 3.29 goals per game this season, while that figure is 3.27 goals per game for Tottenham.

Probable teams

Leicester (4-2-3-1): Ward; Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen; Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall; Tete, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho.

Subs: Soyuncu, Ndidi, Vardy, Daka, Mendy, Praet, Pereira.

Tottenham (3-4-2-1): Forster; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son; Kane.

Subs: Skipp, Richarlison, Danjuma, Sessegnon, Porro, Tanganga, Lenglet.

Inside info

Leicester

Penalty taker Kelechi Iheanacho

Assist ace James Maddison

Set-piece aerial threat Wout Faes

Card magnet James Maddison

Tottenham

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Assist ace Dejan Kulusevski

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Kane

Card magnet Rodrigo Bentancur

