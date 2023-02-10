Leicester v Tottenham predictions: Foxes and Spurs can serve up a thriller
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Leicester v Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet
Saturday 3pm
Best bet
Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals
2pts Evs general
Team news
Leicester
Ricardo Pereira should be back in the squad but Ryan Bertrand is likely to remain out, while Boubakary Soumare is a doubt and Jonny Evans will be assessed. Wilfred Ndidi is, however, back in training and new signings Victor Kristiansen and Tete impressed last time out, so are expected to start again.
Tottenham
Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris faces six weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury, while defender Cristian Romero is suspended. Pape Matar Sarr and Lucas Moura are doubts and Yves Bissouma is also set to miss out.
Match preview
Leicester flexed their goalscoring muscles in a 4-2 win at Aston Villa last time out and they will want to show they are turning a corner by following that win with a positive result at home to Tottenham.
It has been an underwhelming season for Leicester, who are significantly closer to the drop zone than the European places but they are not short of goals with James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, new signing Tete and Dennis Praet all on target against Villa.
Tottenham should be in high spirits after wins over Fulham and Manchester City put them back in contention for the top four, while 17-goal Harry Kane is a man on a mission right now.
But there is a top-heavy element to this Tottenham side - no team in the top half have conceded more than their tally of 31 goals - and a bet on both teams to score and over 2.5 goals could be the way to go.
Key stat
Leicester's Premier League matches have featured an average of 3.29 goals per game this season, while that figure is 3.27 goals per game for Tottenham.
Probable teams
Leicester (4-2-3-1): Ward; Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen; Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall; Tete, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho.
Subs: Soyuncu, Ndidi, Vardy, Daka, Mendy, Praet, Pereira.
Tottenham (3-4-2-1): Forster; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son; Kane.
Subs: Skipp, Richarlison, Danjuma, Sessegnon, Porro, Tanganga, Lenglet.
Inside info
Leicester
Penalty taker Kelechi Iheanacho
Assist ace James Maddison
Set-piece aerial threat Wout Faes
Card magnet James Maddison
Tottenham
Penalty taker Harry Kane
Assist ace Dejan Kulusevski
Set-piece aerial threat Harry Kane
Card magnet Rodrigo Bentancur
Today's top sports betting stories
