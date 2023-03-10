Leicester v Chelsea predictions: Potter's Blues could edge their way to third straight win

When to bet on Leicester v Chelsea

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Chelsea to win 1-0

1pt 7-1 bet365

Leicester v Chelsea team news

Leicester

Harvey Barnes, Jonny Evans and Ryan Bertrand are doubts and James Justin, Youri Tielemans and Victor Kristiansen are sidelined.

Chelsea

Mason Mount and Cesar Azpilicueta will be assessed. Edouard Mendy, Armando Broja, Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante are injured.

Leicester v Chelsea predictions

Two under-pressure managers meet at the King Power Stadium, although Chelsea's Graham Potter will be feeling a little more at ease after Tuesday's win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last 16.

The Blues overturned a 1-0 first-leg deficit to see off the in-form Germans although the decisive goal came from a generously awarded penalty, scored at the second attempt by Kai Havertz.

Potter won't mind the odd slice of luck after a tough start to his Chelsea career and last weekend's 1-0 home win against Leeds ended a six-game winless streak during which the Blues had scored only one goal.

A lack of firepower is also a concern for Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, whose side have lost their last three league matches to nil. They went down 1-0 at home to Arsenal, failing to register a shot on target, and at Southampton last time out and could suffer another narrow defeat.

Key stat

Four of Leicester's last five home league defeats were by a 1-0 scoreline

Probable teams

Leicester (4-2-3-1): Ward; Pereira, Souttar, Faes, Castagne; Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy; Tete, Maddison, Praet; Iheanacho

Chelsea (3-4-3): Arrizabalaga; W Fofana, Koulibaly, Badiashile; Loftus-Cheek, Fernandez, Kovacic, Chilwell; Sterling, Havertz, Felix

Inside info

Leicester

Penalty taker James Maddison/Jamie Vardy

Assist ace James Maddison

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Souttar

Card magnet James Maddison

Chelsea

Penalty taker Kai Havertz

Assist ace Raheem Sterling

Set-piece aerial threat Kalidou Koulibaly

Card magnet Kalidou Koulibaly

