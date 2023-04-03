Leicester v Aston Villa predictions: Emery's boys can worsen Leicester's woes

When to bet on Leicester v Aston Villa

7.45pm Tuesday

Best bet

Aston Villa

2pts 9-5 general

Leicester v Aston Villa odds

Leicester 6-4

Aston Villa 9-5

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Leicester v Aston Villa team news

Leicester

Jonny Evans and Dennis Praet could come back into contention, but Youri Tielemans, James Justin and Ryan Bertrand are still ruled out.

Aston Villa

Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho are unlikely to play and Unai Emery could keep faith with the team that won at Chelsea on Saturday.

Leicester v Aston Villa predictions

Leicester's fall to second from bottom in the Premier League led to manager Brendan Rodgers leaving on Sunday and the Foxes' predicament is unlikely to be eased when Aston Villa visit.

The Foxes have won just three home league games all term and as coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell attempt to steady the ship it does not look good for a team who have taken just one point from their last six matches.

Villa, meanwhile, have left their relegation fears far behind them and will even think they have a squeak of gaining a European place, so they still have something to play for.

Unai Emery has transformed a travel-sick bunch into a real force and the only loss they have suffered in their last seven away games came at Manchester City.

They have won five of those matches, posting wins at Brighton, Tottenham and Chelsea along the way, so a trip to the King Power should hold few fears.

Key stat

Aston Villa have conceded just one goal in their last five Premier League matches

Probable teams

Leicester (4-2-3-1): Iversen; Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen; Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall; Praet, Maddison, Barnes; Daka

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins

