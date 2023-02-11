Leeds v Man Utd: Premier League Bet Builder tips and predictions

Where to watch

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 2pm Sunday

Leeds v Manchester United bet builder

Over 2.5 goals

Marcus Rashford to score at any time

Junior Firpo to be shown a card

8-1 with bet365

After Wednesday's pulsating 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, over 2.5 goals looks a solid bet once again, especially as Manchester United beat Leeds 5-1 and 4-2 in last season's league meetings.

It was no surprise that the Red Devils' midweek comeback was sparked by a goal from Marcus Rashford and the England forward can add to his tally of 12 in 14 club appearances since the World Cup.

Leeds left-back Junior Firpo was booked at Old Trafford after coming on as a first-half substitute and the Spaniard, who picked up 11 yellow cards in 24 league appearances last season, may find himself in trouble again.

