Leeds v Man Utd: Premier League Bet Builder tips and predictions
Free Bet Builder tips and predictions for Leeds v Man Utd in the Premier League on Sunday
Where to watch
Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 2pm Sunday
Leeds v Manchester United bet builder
Over 2.5 goals
Marcus Rashford to score at any time
Junior Firpo to be shown a card
8-1 with bet365
Over 2.5 goals
After Wednesday's pulsating 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, over 2.5 goals looks a solid bet once again, especially as Manchester United beat Leeds 5-1 and 4-2 in last season's league meetings.
Marcus Rashford to score at any time
It was no surprise that the Red Devils' midweek comeback was sparked by a goal from Marcus Rashford and the England forward can add to his tally of 12 in 14 club appearances since the World Cup.
Junior Firpo to be shown a card
Leeds left-back Junior Firpo was booked at Old Trafford after coming on as a first-half substitute and the Spaniard, who picked up 11 yellow cards in 24 league appearances last season, may find himself in trouble again.
