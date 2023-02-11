Racing Post logo
Premier League

Leeds v Man Utd: Premier League Bet Builder tips and predictions

Free Bet Builder tips and predictions for Leeds v Man Utd in the Premier League on Sunday

Marcus Rashford should trouble the Leeds defence at Elland Road
Marcus Rashford should trouble the Leeds defence at Elland RoadCredit: Naomi Baker

Where to watch

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 2pm Sunday

Leeds v Manchester United bet builder

Over 2.5 goals

Marcus Rashford to score at any time

Junior Firpo to be shown a card
8-1 with bet365

Over 2.5 goals

After Wednesday's pulsating 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, over 2.5 goals looks a solid bet once again, especially as Manchester United beat Leeds 5-1 and 4-2 in last season's league meetings.

Marcus Rashford to score at any time

It was no surprise that the Red Devils' midweek comeback was sparked by a goal from Marcus Rashford and the England forward can add to his tally of 12 in 14 club appearances since the World Cup.

Junior Firpo to be shown a card

Leeds left-back Junior Firpo was booked at Old Trafford after coming on as a first-half substitute and the Spaniard, who picked up 11 yellow cards in 24 league appearances last season, may find himself in trouble again.

author image
James MiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 11 February 2023Last updated 14:13, 11 February 2023
