Leeds v Liverpool predictions and odds: Reds may struggle to improve away record at Elland Road

Where to watch Leeds v Liverpool

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 8pm Monday

Best bet

Leeds or draw double chance

1pt 11-10 general

Leeds v Liverpool odds

Leeds 100-30

Liverpool 3-4

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Leeds v Liverpool team news

Leeds

Stuart Dallas, Tyler Adams and Max Wober remain sidelined for the hosts.

Liverpool

Luis Diaz could return to the squad for the first time since October but Naby Keita, Calvin Ramsay and Stefan Bajcetic are injured. Ibrahima Konate and Alisson should overcome minor fitness issues.

Leeds v Liverpool predictions

Liverpool produced a dynamic second-half performance to draw with leaders Arsenal at Anfield in their last Premier League fixture but the Reds' poor away record has left them tailed off in the race for a top-four finish.

Just three of Liverpool's 12 league wins have come away from Anfield and their last three road trips yielded a 1-0 defeat at lowly Bournemouth, a 4-1 loss at Manchester City and a 0-0 draw at struggling Chelsea.

On Monday they travel to Leeds, who were thrashed 5-1 by Roy Hodgson's resurgent Crystal Palace in their last game at Elland Road.

Despite the Whites' precarious position in the top flight, Liverpool are hard to trust at odds-on given their defensive deficiencies and their lack of cutting edge in away assignments this season.

Jurgen Klopp's men average 2.57 goals per game at Anfield, where Mohamed Salah missed a penalty in their thrilling 2-2 draw with Arsenal last time out, but they have scored only 14 times in 15 away games.

All three of Liverpool's road wins came against teams above them in the table – Newcastle, Tottenham and Aston Villa – and they have failed to score in five away matches against clubs, like Leeds, in the bottom nine.

That sequence includes a 3-0 loss at Wolves and 1-0 defeats to Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest while they have also been beaten 3-0 at Brighton and 3-1 at Brentford this term.

Despite the spirit shown in their comeback against Arsenal, Liverpool still look uneasy favourites against a Leeds side who beat them 2-1 at Anfield shortly before the break for the World Cup.

Jesse Marsch was in charge for that victory, clinched by a late goal from winger Crysencio Summerville, but the American coach was sacked in February and Javi Gracia now has the responsibility of leading Leeds away from the bottom three.

Gracia certainly can't be accused of trying to bore his way out of trouble as four of Leeds' last five league matches have featured over 3.5 goals and the exception was a 2-1 home win over Nottingham Forest.

With Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo fit again and winger Jack Harrison in fine form, Leeds have the potential to unsettle Liverpool's defence. Before their second-half capitulation against Palace they had taken seven points from three home games against Forest, Brighton and Southampton and they also won 4-2 at Wolves last month.

As their league position suggests, consistency is an issue for Leeds, whose eight-match form figures read LWLDWLWL, but backing them to avoid defeat probably requires less of a leap of faith than supporting Liverpool at odds-on away from home.

Key stat

Liverpool have won only three of their 15 Premier League away matches this season

Probable teams

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Strujik, Firpo; McKennie, Roca; Harrison, Aaronson, Sinisterra; Bamford

Subs: Cooper, Forshaw, Rodrigo, Summerville, Kristensen, Rutter, Gnonto

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Subs: Firmino, Elliott, Gomez, Matip, Thiago, Nunez, Diaz

Inside info

Leeds

Penalty taker Patrick Bamford

Assist ace Jack Harrison

Set-piece aerial threat Pascal Struijk

Card magnet Robin Koch

Liverpool

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah

Assist ace Mohamed Salah

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Card magnet Fabinho

Follow us on Twitter