Leeds v Liverpool predictions and odds: Reds may struggle to improve away record at Elland Road
Where to watch Leeds v Liverpool
Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 8pm Monday
Best bet
Leeds or draw double chance
1pt 11-10 general
Leeds v Liverpool odds
Leeds 100-30
Liverpool 3-4
Draw 16-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Leeds v Liverpool team news
Leeds
Stuart Dallas, Tyler Adams and Max Wober remain sidelined for the hosts.
Liverpool
Luis Diaz could return to the squad for the first time since October but Naby Keita, Calvin Ramsay and Stefan Bajcetic are injured. Ibrahima Konate and Alisson should overcome minor fitness issues.
Leeds v Liverpool predictions
Liverpool produced a dynamic second-half performance to draw with leaders Arsenal at Anfield in their last Premier League fixture but the Reds' poor away record has left them tailed off in the race for a top-four finish.
Just three of Liverpool's 12 league wins have come away from Anfield and their last three road trips yielded a 1-0 defeat at lowly Bournemouth, a 4-1 loss at Manchester City and a 0-0 draw at struggling Chelsea.
On Monday they travel to Leeds, who were thrashed 5-1 by Roy Hodgson's resurgent Crystal Palace in their last game at Elland Road.
Despite the Whites' precarious position in the top flight, Liverpool are hard to trust at odds-on given their defensive deficiencies and their lack of cutting edge in away assignments this season.
Jurgen Klopp's men average 2.57 goals per game at Anfield, where Mohamed Salah missed a penalty in their thrilling 2-2 draw with Arsenal last time out, but they have scored only 14 times in 15 away games.
All three of Liverpool's road wins came against teams above them in the table – Newcastle, Tottenham and Aston Villa – and they have failed to score in five away matches against clubs, like Leeds, in the bottom nine.
That sequence includes a 3-0 loss at Wolves and 1-0 defeats to Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest while they have also been beaten 3-0 at Brighton and 3-1 at Brentford this term.
Despite the spirit shown in their comeback against Arsenal, Liverpool still look uneasy favourites against a Leeds side who beat them 2-1 at Anfield shortly before the break for the World Cup.
Jesse Marsch was in charge for that victory, clinched by a late goal from winger Crysencio Summerville, but the American coach was sacked in February and Javi Gracia now has the responsibility of leading Leeds away from the bottom three.
Gracia certainly can't be accused of trying to bore his way out of trouble as four of Leeds' last five league matches have featured over 3.5 goals and the exception was a 2-1 home win over Nottingham Forest.
With Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo fit again and winger Jack Harrison in fine form, Leeds have the potential to unsettle Liverpool's defence. Before their second-half capitulation against Palace they had taken seven points from three home games against Forest, Brighton and Southampton and they also won 4-2 at Wolves last month.
As their league position suggests, consistency is an issue for Leeds, whose eight-match form figures read LWLDWLWL, but backing them to avoid defeat probably requires less of a leap of faith than supporting Liverpool at odds-on away from home.
Key stat
Liverpool have won only three of their 15 Premier League away matches this season
Probable teams
Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Strujik, Firpo; McKennie, Roca; Harrison, Aaronson, Sinisterra; Bamford
Subs: Cooper, Forshaw, Rodrigo, Summerville, Kristensen, Rutter, Gnonto
Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota
Subs: Firmino, Elliott, Gomez, Matip, Thiago, Nunez, Diaz
Inside info
Leeds
Penalty taker Patrick Bamford
Assist ace Jack Harrison
Set-piece aerial threat Pascal Struijk
Card magnet Robin Koch
Liverpool
Penalty taker Mohamed Salah
Assist ace Mohamed Salah
Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk
Card magnet Fabinho
