Leeds v Leicester predictions and odds: Foxes can edge closer to safety

Leeds v Leicester team news

Leeds

Javi Gracia has been coy on the fitness of Liam Cooper and Max Wober. Stuart Dallas and Tyler Adams are ruled out.

Leicester

Jamie Vardy is expected to shake off an ankle issue while James Maddison is back in training. Harvey Barnes is also training and should be available but Jonny Evans, Jannik Vestergaard, Ricardo Pereira and James Justin are sidelined.

Leeds v Leicester predictions

Leeds are on the ropes after three successive Premier League defeats and their survival hopes could be hit further when fellow strugglers Leicester visit Elland Road.

Under-pressure Leeds manager Javi Gracia said he was "worried about everything" after watching his team slide to a 2-1 loss at Fulham on Saturday.

His team are just one point above the drop zone and need to stop the rot quickly or risk the situation spiralling out of control.

At this stage of the season the bare minimum requirement for struggling sides is to play with maximum commitment.

Leicester did exactly that at the weekend and were rewarded with a 2-1 victory at home to Wolves which lifted them from 19th to 17th.

Getting out of the drop zone was a huge boost for the Foxes and they picked up the three points without talismanic attacker James Maddison, who was unavailable due to illness.

Maddison is expected to return at Elland Road and his match-winning quality, allied to his team-mates' renewed sense of purpose, may be enough for the Foxes to chalk up another precious three points.

While Leicester arrive in Yorkshire with a spring in their step, Leeds players and supporters are likely to be feeling nervous after a dreadful downturn in results.

In any relegation battle it is vital for players to cope with the stress and keep mistakes to a minimum.

But Leeds have spectacularly failed in the last two home games, losing 5-1 at Crystal Palace and 6-1 to Liverpool, and their first task will be to get the supporters back onside.

Gracia has plenty of options in attacking areas as he considers the merits of potential recalls for Wilfried Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra and Patrick Bamford, but he has fewer alternatives at the back and his midfield continues to miss the energy of Tyler Adams, who has been sidelined since mid-March.

A general lack of confidence is also likely to be an issue, but Gracia is not the type of manager to shut up shop and will be aware of the need to target three points rather than one due to a tricky run-in featuring matches away to Manchester City and at home to Newcastle.

The pressure seems to be growing on Leeds game-by-game and it adds up to a fantastic opportunity for Leicester, who appear to be benefiting from a new manager bounce.

Dean Smith arrived at the club with a different perspective and was rewarded for going with an ultra-attacking line-up at the weekend.

Smith's thought process is unlikely to change for the trip to Yorkshire and he can lead his side to another victory.

Key stat

Leeds have lost their last three matches

Probable teams

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Kristiansen, Koch, Cooper, Wober; Roca, McKennie; Harrison, Aaronson, Sinisterra; Bamford.

Subs: Robles, Ayling, Firpo, Forshaw, Summerville, Struijk, Rutter, Rodrigo, Gnonto.

Leicester (4-2-3-1): Iversen; Castagne, Faes, Soyuncu, Kristiansen; Tielemans, Soumare; Tete, Maddison, Daka; Iheanacho.

Subs: Ward, Ndidi, Praet, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Souttar, Amartey, Barnes, Vardy.

Inside info

Leeds

Penalty taker Rodrigo/Patrick Bamford

Assist ace Jack Harrison

Set-piece aerial threat Liam Cooper

Card magnet Marc Roca

Leicester

Penalty taker Kelechi Iheanacho

Assist ace James Maddison

Set-piece aerial threat Caglar Soyuncu

Card magnet James Maddison

