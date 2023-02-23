Fulham v Wolves predictions: Improving Wolves can enhance survival hopes

Where to watch

Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 8pm Friday

Best bet

Wolves draw no bet

1pt 6-5 general

Team news

Fulham

Neeskens Kebano and Tom Cairney are ruled out, Aleksandar Mitrovic is a doubt.

Wolves

Mario Lemina is available after suspension but Sasa Kalajdzic, Chiquinho, Hee-Chan Hwang and Boubacar Traore are sidelined.

Match preview

A 1-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth last Saturday stands out as the most disappointing result Wolves have chalked up under Julen Lopetegui but they have looked a more accomplished side over the last two months and are capable of beating sixth-placed Fulham at Craven Cottage.

It has taken Fulham just 24 games to reach the 38-point mark often quoted as a guarantee of Premier League survival and the next challenge for Cottagers manager Marco Silva is to set his players some new targets.

European qualification is a realistic ambition and there is an outside chance of silverware as the Londoners are looking forward to next Tuesday's FA Cup fifth-round tie at home to Leeds.

Silva has prioritised league matches over FA Cup assignments but he may take a more balanced view over the next five days.

Fulham are the fourth-highest placed team left in the FA Cup and Silva could pay some attention to next week's game when selecting a side to face Wolves.

His biggest decision concerns the fitness of Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is struggling with a thigh strain.

Fulham triumphed without their star striker in last Saturday's 1-0 success at Brighton and last month's 2-1 victory at home to Chelsea, but both of those successes were backs-to-the-wall efforts underpinned by a lot of diligent defending and elements of good fortune.

Mitrovic missed a penalty when Fulham drew 0-0 at Wolves in August but his absence from the starting line-up would encourage Lopetegui as he goes in search of a precious victory.

Lopetegui inherited a side rooted to the foot of the table with just ten points from 15 games.

He has presided over four league wins, one draw and three defeats, and the only away loss was a 3-0 reverse at Manchester City.

Last weekend Wolves ran into a sucker-punch from Bournemouth, who soaked up pressure for long periods and scored with their only shot on target.

There were lessons to be learned and Lopetegui was left wondering whether he did the right thing by deciding against selecting an out-and-out centre-forward.

However, Wolves have looked more dangerous when utilising pace and clever movement, as was the case when they thumped Liverpool 3-0 at Molineux.

And they should have the opportunity to play a counter-attacking style at Craven Cottage, allowing them to make best use of their fleet-footed forwards.

Aside from the City defeat Lopetegui's side have been effective on their travels and they can secure a massive three points in the capital to lift themselves six clear of the drop zone.

Key stat

Wolves have lost just one of their last seven away fixtures

Probable teams

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Vinicius.

Subs: Rodak, Wilson, Solomon, Kurzawa, Adarabioyo, James, Soares, Lukic, Mitrovic.

Wolves (4-2-3-1): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno; Neves, Lemina; Sarabia, Moutinho, Nunes; Cunha.

Subs: Bentley, Ait-Nouri, Collins, Jimenez, Podence, Jonny, Costa, A Traore, Joao Gomes.

Inside info

Fulham

Penalty taker Aleksandar Mitrovic/Andreas Pereira

Assist ace Andreas Pereira

Set-piece aerial threat Aleksandar Mitrovic/Carlos Vinicius

Card magnet Joao Palhinha

Wolves

Penalty taker Ruben Neves

Assist ace Joao Moutinho

Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson

Card magnet Mario Lemina

