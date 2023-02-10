Fulham v Nottingham Forest predictions: Forest should stand firm at Craven Cottage

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Nottingham Forest or draw double chance

3pts 10-11 BoyleSports

Team news

Fulham

Neeskens Kebano is likely to be the Cottagers' only injury absentee although Harrison Reed and Tom Cairney will be assessed. New signings Cedric Soares and Sasa Lukic are available.

Nottingham Forest

January signing Jonjo Shelvey (calf) is a doubt and Dean Henderson, Ryan Yates, Taiwo Awoniyi, Moussa Niakhate, Omar Richards, Giulian Biancone and Cheikhou Kouyate are sidelined.

Match preview

Fulham survived a late rally from Sunderland to win 3-2 in Wednesday's FA Cup fourth-round replay at the Stadium of Light but they have been short of goals in the Premier League.

The Cottagers have failed to score in their last three league games, admittedly against Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle, and they look too short to take maximum points against in-form Nottingham Forest.

Both clubs are enjoying successful returns to the top flight although Forest needed time to find their feet after a colossal overhaul of the squad last summer.

They beat Leeds 1-0 last weekend, when Brennan Johnson scored a classy winner and goalkeeper Keylor Navas impressed on his debut, and have taken 11 points from five league matches in 2023.

Forest's only losses in their last 11 league fixtures came away to leaders Arsenal and Manchester United and they are well worth backing to avoid defeat at Craven Cottage.

Key stat

Nottingham Forest have won three of their last four Premier League matches to nil.

Probable teams

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, A Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; DeCordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic

Nottingham Forest (4-3-1-2): Navas; Aurier, Boly, McKenna, Lodi; Danilo, Freuler, Mangala; Gibbs-White; Johnson, Wood

Inside info

Fulham

Penalty taker Aleksandar Mitrovic

Assist ace Andreas Pereira

Set-piece aerial threat Aleksandar Mitrovic

Card magnet Joao Palhinha

Nottingham Forest

Penalty taker Brennan Johnson

Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White

Set-piece aerial threat Willy Boly

Card magnet Scott McKenna

