Fulham v Nottingham Forest predictions: Forest should stand firm at Craven Cottage
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Fulham v Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet
3pm Saturday
Best bet
Nottingham Forest or draw double chance
3pts 10-11 BoyleSports
Team news
Fulham
Neeskens Kebano is likely to be the Cottagers' only injury absentee although Harrison Reed and Tom Cairney will be assessed. New signings Cedric Soares and Sasa Lukic are available.
Nottingham Forest
January signing Jonjo Shelvey (calf) is a doubt and Dean Henderson, Ryan Yates, Taiwo Awoniyi, Moussa Niakhate, Omar Richards, Giulian Biancone and Cheikhou Kouyate are sidelined.
Match preview
Fulham survived a late rally from Sunderland to win 3-2 in Wednesday's FA Cup fourth-round replay at the Stadium of Light but they have been short of goals in the Premier League.
The Cottagers have failed to score in their last three league games, admittedly against Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle, and they look too short to take maximum points against in-form Nottingham Forest.
Both clubs are enjoying successful returns to the top flight although Forest needed time to find their feet after a colossal overhaul of the squad last summer.
They beat Leeds 1-0 last weekend, when Brennan Johnson scored a classy winner and goalkeeper Keylor Navas impressed on his debut, and have taken 11 points from five league matches in 2023.
Forest's only losses in their last 11 league fixtures came away to leaders Arsenal and Manchester United and they are well worth backing to avoid defeat at Craven Cottage.
Key stat
Nottingham Forest have won three of their last four Premier League matches to nil.
Probable teams
Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, A Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; DeCordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic
Nottingham Forest (4-3-1-2): Navas; Aurier, Boly, McKenna, Lodi; Danilo, Freuler, Mangala; Gibbs-White; Johnson, Wood
Inside info
Fulham
Penalty taker Aleksandar Mitrovic
Assist ace Andreas Pereira
Set-piece aerial threat Aleksandar Mitrovic
Card magnet Joao Palhinha
Nottingham Forest
Penalty taker Brennan Johnson
Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White
Set-piece aerial threat Willy Boly
Card magnet Scott McKenna
