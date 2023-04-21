Fulham v Leeds predictions and odds: Cottagers can expose leaky Leeds

Where to watch Fulham v Leeds

BT Sport 1, 12.30pm Saturday

Fulham v Leeds team news

Fulham

Dan James is ineligible to face his parent club while Aleksandar Mitrovic continues his suspension. Layvin Kurzawa has an outside chance of being involved.

Leeds

Max Wober and Patrick Bamford face late fitness checks but Javi Gracia has said Willy Gnonto is ready to start after an ankle issue. Stuart Dallas and Tyler Adams are long-term absentees.

Fulham v Leeds predictions

The threat of relegation is once again looming large over Elland Road after two heavy home losses for Leeds - and the Yorskhiremen may not find any solace at Fulham on Saturday.

Having been as big as 6-1 to go down after beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 on April 4, Javi Gracia’s side are now 9-4 for the drop after being hit for six by Liverpool on Monday night.

That 6-1 humbling came hot on the heels of Crystal Palace’s resounding 5-1 victory in West Yorkshire, dealing a huge knock to Leeds' confidence and leaving them just two points above the drop zone.

Leeds found themselves in the same position last season, sat in 16th place after 31 games - albeit one point better off - and shipping goals at an alarming rate.

Having initially brought some discipline and structure to the team, Gracia has been unable to prevent Leeds’ bad habits returning. The Yorkshiremen now boast the league’s worst defensive record having conceded 16 goals in April - eight more than any other side - and 60 in all.

There appears to be a worrying lack of leadership on the pitch based on how easily they’ve folded in their last two games and an 11th away defeat of the season looks on the cards against a Fulham side who have twice beaten them already this season.

The Cottagers won 3-2 at Elland Road in October, followed by a 2-0 FA Cup victory on home soil in February.

That had been Fulham’s most recent success until they turned over Everton last weekend. The 3-1 triumph at Goodison Park snapped a run of four straight league defeats for the Cottagers but, perhaps just as importantly, it also showed Marco Silva has come up with an effective attacking gameplan that doesn’t rely on Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The absence of suspended top scorer Mitrovic had blunted the Londoners' cutting edge but Silva deployed a more fluid frontline at Goodison and it caused the Toffees plenty of problems.

That kind of vibrant movement could cause chaos among Leeds' disorganised defence and while loanee Dan James isn't eligible to face his parent club, there's plenty to like about Fulham at the prices given the sorry state of the visitors.

Key stat

Leeds have lost on their last six trips to London, conceding 18 goals in the process.

Probable teams

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Willian, Pereira, Wilson; Vinicius

Subs: Cairney, Decordova-Reid, Lukic, Diop, Duffy, Cedric, Solomon, Harris

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Struijk; McKennie, Roca; Sinisterra, Harrison, Gnonto; Rodrigo

Subs: Kristensen, Firpo, Forshaw, Aaronson, Rutter, Summerville, Cooper, Bamford

Inside info

Fulham

Penalty taker Andreas Pereira

Assist ace Andreas Pereira

Set-piece aerial threat Tosin Adarabioyo

Card magnet Joao Palhinha

Leeds

Penalty taker Rodrigo

Assist ace Jack Harrison

Set-piece aerial threat Pascal Struijk

Card magnet Robin Koch

