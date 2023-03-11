Fulham v Arsenal predictions: Back leaders to come through tricky trip to Craven Cottage

Where to watch Fulham v Arsenal

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 2pm Sunday

Best bet

Arsenal to win & both teams to score

1pt 12-5 general

Fulham v Arsenal odds

Fulham 5-1

Arsenal 4-7

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publish

Fulham v Arsenal team news

Fulham

Joao Palhinha serves the second game of a two-match ban and Arsenal loanee Cedric Soares is ineligible. Tom Cairney is a doubt and Neeskens Kebano and Layvin Kurzawa are injured.

Arsenal

Mohamed Elneny is out and this game is likely to come too early for Gabriel Jesus. Forwards Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah will be assessed but Martin Odegaard and Kieran Tierney should return after illness.

Fulham v Arsenal predictions

Premier League leaders Arsenal are just 4-7 to make it five league wins in a row with a victory at Fulham but the Gunners have had some nervy moments during their recent hot streak.

After taking one point from February fixtures against Everton, Brentford and title rivals Manchester City, they needed two injury-time goals to win 4-2 at Aston Villa.

They were dominant at Leicester in their following game yet had to settle for a 1-0 victory before a more comfortable 4-0 home win over struggling Everton.

Last weekend, with another three points seemingly there for the taking against lowly Bournemouth, the Gunners conceded a goal after nine seconds and had to battle back from 2-0 down before Reiss Nelson's 97th-minute strike earned them a crucial 3-2 win.

There were echoes of January's 3-2 success against Manchester United, when Eddie Nketiah was Arsenal's injury-time goalscoring hero, and, while Arteta must be delighted with his side's character in adversity, a more controlled victory would be welcome at Craven Cottage.

That may be too much to ask for, however, given Fulham's impressive return to the top flight and the fact that Arsenal were involved in another end-to-end contest on Thursday when they drew 2-2 at Sporting in the Europa League last 16.

Arteta has been working with a small squad this season and seven of the ten outfield starters in Lisbon are likely to make the 11 at Craven Cottage, along with Thomas Partey and Gabriel, who came on for the final 20 minutes.

A lack of attacking options meant Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli both had to play the full 90 minutes against Sporting although captain Martin Odegaard, who missed the trip due to illness, is expected to be fit.

Arsenal have failed to score in only two of their 26 league matches this term and should have the firepower to see off Fulham, who lost 3-2 at Brentford on Monday night and will again be missing influential midfielder Joao Palhinha due to suspension.

However, backing the Gunners to win and both teams to score looks the best bet as Marco Silva's Cottagers have consistently troubled the top clubs this term.

They lost August's reverse fixture 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium and have been beaten by the same scoreline against Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham. Their home results against their fellow top-half teams include 2-1 wins over Chelsea and Brighton, a 3-2 victory against Brentford, a 2-2 draw with Liverpool and a 4-1 defeat to Newcastle.

Manor Solomon has scored in each of his last five appearances for Fulham, easing the burden on fit-again striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, and the hosts, who are just shy of the 40-point mark with 12 matches remaining, can ensure another entertaining, but tense, 90 minutes for Arsenal supporters.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in ten of Fulham's 14 Premier League matches against sides who started the round of fixtures in the top half.

Probable teams

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, A Robinson; Reed, Lukic; De Cordovia-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic

Subs: Vinicius, Solomon, Wilson, James, Duffy, Adarabioyo, Cairney

Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Martinelli, Nelson

Subs: Smith Rowe, Vieira, Tomiyasu, Tierney, Trossard, Nketiah, Jorginho

Inside info

Fulham

Penalty taker Aleksandar Mitrovic

Assist ace Andreas Pereira

Set-piece aerial threat Aleksandar Mitrovic

Card magnet Andreas Pereira

Arsenal

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Card magnet Ben White

