Everton v Brentford predictions: Toffees can grind out a valuable point
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Everton v Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet on Everton v Brentford
Kick-off 3pm Saturday
Best bet
Draw
1pt 9-4 bet365
Everton v Brentford team news
Everton
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back in training and will be assessed prior to kick-off along with Nathan Patterson and Vitalii Mykolenko. Andros Townsend remains sidelined.
Brentford
Keane Lewis-Potter joins goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on the sidelines. The Bees have no other concerns.
Everton v Brentford predictions
Home comforts are going to be key if Everton are to avoid Premier League relegation and the Toffees can claim another crucial point in their battle to beat the drop against draw-specialists Brentford.
Everton were twice pegged back in a 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest last weekend, but two of their three home games under Sean Dyche have yielded gutsy 1-0 wins over Arsenal and Leeds.
Recent form may point to an away win given Brentford still hold European ambitions. The Bees stretched their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 12 games with Monday’s thrilling 3-2 success at home to London rivals Fulham.
They are particularly strong on their own patch and while they have triumphed at Manchester City and pinched a point at Arsenal this season, they have also failed to win on trips to Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Leeds, suggesting a twelfth draw of the season may be in the offing.
Key stat
Brentford are unbeaten in five away league games, drawing on three occasions.
Probable teams
Everton (4-5-1): Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, McNeil; Gray.
Subs: Calvert-Lewin, Mykolenko, Maupay, Davies, Garner, Coady, Mina, Vinagre.
Brentford (4-3-3): Raya; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Damsgaard, Norgaard, Jensen; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.
Subs: Dasilva, Schade, Janelt, Ajer, Baptiste, Cox, Rasmussen, Onyeka
Inside info
Everton
Penalty taker Dominic Calvert-Lewin/Demarai Gray
Assist ace Alex Iwobi
Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski
Card magnet Amadou Onana
Brentford
Penalty taker Ivan Toney
Assist ace Mathias Jensen
Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee
Card magnet Ivan Toney
