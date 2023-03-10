Everton v Brentford predictions: Toffees can grind out a valuable point

When to bet on Everton v Brentford

Kick-off 3pm Saturday

Best bet

Draw

1pt 9-4 bet365

Everton v Brentford team news

Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back in training and will be assessed prior to kick-off along with Nathan Patterson and Vitalii Mykolenko. Andros Townsend remains sidelined.

Brentford

Keane Lewis-Potter joins goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on the sidelines. The Bees have no other concerns.

Everton v Brentford predictions

Home comforts are going to be key if Everton are to avoid Premier League relegation and the Toffees can claim another crucial point in their battle to beat the drop against draw-specialists Brentford.

Everton were twice pegged back in a 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest last weekend, but two of their three home games under Sean Dyche have yielded gutsy 1-0 wins over Arsenal and Leeds.

Recent form may point to an away win given Brentford still hold European ambitions. The Bees stretched their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 12 games with Monday’s thrilling 3-2 success at home to London rivals Fulham.

They are particularly strong on their own patch and while they have triumphed at Manchester City and pinched a point at Arsenal this season, they have also failed to win on trips to Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Leeds, suggesting a twelfth draw of the season may be in the offing.

Key stat

Brentford are unbeaten in five away league games, drawing on three occasions.

Probable teams

Everton (4-5-1): Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, McNeil; Gray.

Subs: Calvert-Lewin, Mykolenko, Maupay, Davies, Garner, Coady, Mina, Vinagre.

Brentford (4-3-3): Raya; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Damsgaard, Norgaard, Jensen; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.

Subs: Dasilva, Schade, Janelt, Ajer, Baptiste, Cox, Rasmussen, Onyeka

Inside info

Everton

Penalty taker Dominic Calvert-Lewin/Demarai Gray

Assist ace Alex Iwobi

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Card magnet Amadou Onana

Brentford

Penalty taker Ivan Toney

Assist ace Mathias Jensen

Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee

Card magnet Ivan Toney

