Premier League

Everton v Brentford predictions: Toffees can grind out a valuable point

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Everton v Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday

Everton manager Sean Dyche
Everton manager Sean DycheCredit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

When to bet on Everton v Brentford

Kick-off 3pm Saturday

Best bet

Draw
1pt 9-4 bet365 

Betting offers

Everton v Brentford team news

Everton
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back in training and will be assessed prior to kick-off along with Nathan Patterson and Vitalii Mykolenko. Andros Townsend remains sidelined.

Brentford
Keane Lewis-Potter joins goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on the sidelines. The Bees have no other concerns.

Everton v Brentford predictions

Home comforts are going to be key if Everton are to avoid Premier League relegation and the Toffees can claim another crucial point in their battle to beat the drop against draw-specialists Brentford.

Everton were twice pegged back in a 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest last weekend, but two of their three home games under Sean Dyche have yielded gutsy 1-0 wins over Arsenal and Leeds.

Recent form may point to an away win given Brentford still hold European ambitions. The Bees stretched their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 12 games with Monday’s thrilling 3-2 success at home to London rivals Fulham.

They are particularly strong on their own patch and while they have triumphed at Manchester City and pinched a point at Arsenal this season, they have also failed to win on trips to Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Leeds, suggesting a twelfth draw of the season may be in the offing.

Key stat

Brentford are unbeaten in five away league games, drawing on three occasions. 

Probable teams

Everton (4-5-1): Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, McNeil; Gray.
Subs: Calvert-Lewin, Mykolenko, Maupay, Davies, Garner, Coady, Mina, Vinagre.

Brentford (4-3-3): Raya; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Damsgaard, Norgaard, Jensen; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.
Subs: Dasilva, Schade, Janelt, Ajer, Baptiste, Cox, Rasmussen, Onyeka

Inside info

Everton

Penalty taker Dominic Calvert-Lewin/Demarai Gray
Assist ace Alex Iwobi
Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski
Card magnet Amadou Onana

Brentford

Penalty taker Ivan Toney
Assist ace Mathias Jensen
Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee
Card magnet Ivan Toney

Aaron Ashley
Racing Post Sport
Published on 10 March 2023Last updated 12:28, 10 March 2023
icon
