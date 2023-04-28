Crystal Palace v West Ham predictions and odds: Paqueta could pounce at Selhurst Park

Where to watch Crystal Palace v West Ham

BT Sport 1, 12.30pm Saturday

Crystal Palace v West Ham team news

Crystal Palace

Joachim Andersen is a doubt after being forced off in the 2-0 loss at Wolves on Tuesday and Wilfried Zaha and Nathaniel Clyne have been battling to prove their fitness in time for the weekend. Nathan Ferguson (muscle tear) is out.

West Ham

Gianluca Scamacca (knee) remains unavailable.

Crystal Palace v West Ham predictions

West Ham attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta has endured a largely frustrating first season in English football, but he has scored in his last three games and looks an obvious danger man to Crystal Palace in the London derby at Selhurst Park.

The Hammers' slow-burner of a campaign has been impacted by the time it took several of their new signings to get into their stride.

Central defender Nayef Aguerd missed a large chunk of the opening half of the season due to injuries and winger Maxwel Cornet has been restricted to just 11 league appearances, ten of them from the bench.

However, none of the signings arrived to a greater fanfare than Paqueta, who was recruited with the aim of taking West Ham to the next level.

Paqueta was already a regular for Brazil when he agreed his switch from Lyon to London, and he started four of the Samba Stars' five matches at the 2022 World Cup.

The 25-year-old initially struggled to adjust to the pace and physicality of the Premier League but his performances have steadily improved in 2023 and he has made a significant impact in recent weeks for David Moyes's men.

Paqueta completed the full match in just three of his opening 18 Premier League starts, but he has been subbed just once in his last four top-flight appearances and has clearly gained the full trust of his manager.

Paqueta's latest goal - a superb 20-year-strike against Liverpool on Wednesday - was not enough to prevent a 2-1 defeat, but the Hammers head to Selhurst Park with a handy five-point cushion to the drop zone.

Palace were also beaten in midweek, going down 2-0 at Wolves on Tuesday, but they have taken ten points from five games under Roy Hodgson to move to the brink of top flight safety.

It is likely that Palace have enough points on the board but Hodgson's experience tells him to keep preparing for the worst and there were no major signs of standards slipping at Molineux, where the Eagles won the shot count 14 to nine and had 59 per cent possession.

Hodgson is renown as a cautious coach but he appears to be getting the best out of two of Palace's most exciting attackers, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, who have been absolutely key to the recent revival.

Defensively, Palace have been as solid as would be expected from a Hodgson team, although there is concern over the fitness of influential centre-back Joachim Andersen, who was taken off at Wolves.

The Eagles' first priority against West Ham will be to avoid a second successive defeat.

However, they face plenty of threats from a Hammers side determined to move further away from trouble and perhaps none greater than Paqueta, who stands out as first-scorer value.

Key stat

Lucas Paqueta has scored in each of West Ham's last three matches

Probable teams

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Johnstone; Richards, Ward, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Edouard, Ayew.

Subs: Guaita, Milivojovic, Hughes, Andersen, Sambi Lokonga, Tomkins, Zaha, Mateta, Clyne.

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio.

Subs: Areola, Cornet, Emerson, Downes, Ings, Lanzini, Kehrer, Fornals, Ogbonna.

Inside info

Crystal Palace

Penalty taker Luka Milivojevic/Odsonne Edouard

Assist ace Michael Olise

Set-piece aerial threat Odsonne Edouard

Card magnet Marc Guehi

West Ham

Penalty taker Said Benrahma

Assist ace Said Benrahma

Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek

Card magnet Declan Rice

