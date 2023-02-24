Crystal Palace v Liverpool predictions: Reds may suffer yet another setback

Where to watch

Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 7.45pm Saturday

Best bet

Draw

1pt 14-5 general

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Team news

Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha is back in training after a lay-off. Tyrick Mitchell and Joel Ward are both fit.

Liverpool

Joe Gomez is a doubt and Ibrahima Konate is a week away from returning. Thiago Alcantara and Luis Diaz remain sidelined.

Match preview

Liverpool to win at Crystal Palace has historically been one of the safest bets of any Premier League season but there is too much wrong at Anfield right now to consider the Reds a good thing at around 8-11.

Tuesday night's capitulation against Real Madrid in the Champions League was just the latest setback in a season of mishaps with Jurgen Klopp's men miles off the pace in the race for a top-four spot.

There's a chaotic look to them defensively, far less sharpness about them in attack and the longer games go on the more jaded they become.

They have won just three of their last ten, most recently last weekend against ten-man Newcastle.

It ought to be to their advantage that the game immediately after that Madrid calamity is against Palace, a team who they beat consistently, who haven't scored more than a goal in a game this year and are on a run of no wins in eight.

Wilfried Zaha, out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury, was spotted training on Friday and the return of the Eagles' six-goal top scorer hasn't come soon enough. Patrick Vieira cannot rely on deputies Jean Mateta (no goals since August), Odsonne Edouard (one FA Cup goal since October) or Jordan Ayew (one goal since May).

Palace have the pace to be able to fluster any defence and Liverpool's is there for the dismantling right now.

But the London side's record inside the box, speaks for itself. Only four clubs – all below them – boast fewer shots on target than their average of 3.6 per game.

Not wanting to side with Liverpool, who look poor value after a tiring and dispiriting week, but not wanting to side with Palace because of their powder-puff attack, may just channel punters towards the draw.

Palace snapped their ten-game losing streak against Liverpool with a draw on the second weekend of the season, a 1-1 draw at Anfield in which Darwin Nunez was sent off.

Nunez still doesn't look the real deal but Klopp seems unsure how best to perm his front three with Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota now back in the mix.

Palace have shown up well against the big teams this season with a pair of 0-0 draws off Newcastle, the points shared at home to Manchester United, plus that 1-1 at Liverpool.

They have drawn four of their last five and if they can weather the early onslaught they should be confident a tiring Liverpool will struggle to see out the trip.

Key stat

Crystal Palace have drawn four of their last five Premier League matches.

Probable teams

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Lokonga; Olise, Ayew, Zaha; Mateta.

Subs: Ward, Richards, Tomkins, Hughes, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Eze, Edouard.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Elliott; Nunez, Firmino, Salah.

Subs: Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Bajcetic, Carvalho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota, Gakpo.

Inside info

Crystal Palace

Penalty taker Wilfried Zaha/Luka Milivojevic

Assist ace Michael Olise

Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen

Card magnet Cheick Doucoure

Liverpool

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah

Assist ace Andrew Robertson

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Card magnet Fabinho

Follow us on Twitter