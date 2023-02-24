Crystal Palace v Liverpool predictions: Reds may suffer yet another setback
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Crystal Palace v Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday
Where to watch
Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 7.45pm Saturday
Best bet
Draw
1pt 14-5 general
Team news
Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha is back in training after a lay-off. Tyrick Mitchell and Joel Ward are both fit.
Liverpool
Joe Gomez is a doubt and Ibrahima Konate is a week away from returning. Thiago Alcantara and Luis Diaz remain sidelined.
Match preview
Liverpool to win at Crystal Palace has historically been one of the safest bets of any Premier League season but there is too much wrong at Anfield right now to consider the Reds a good thing at around 8-11.
Tuesday night's capitulation against Real Madrid in the Champions League was just the latest setback in a season of mishaps with Jurgen Klopp's men miles off the pace in the race for a top-four spot.
There's a chaotic look to them defensively, far less sharpness about them in attack and the longer games go on the more jaded they become.
They have won just three of their last ten, most recently last weekend against ten-man Newcastle.
It ought to be to their advantage that the game immediately after that Madrid calamity is against Palace, a team who they beat consistently, who haven't scored more than a goal in a game this year and are on a run of no wins in eight.
Wilfried Zaha, out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury, was spotted training on Friday and the return of the Eagles' six-goal top scorer hasn't come soon enough. Patrick Vieira cannot rely on deputies Jean Mateta (no goals since August), Odsonne Edouard (one FA Cup goal since October) or Jordan Ayew (one goal since May).
Palace have the pace to be able to fluster any defence and Liverpool's is there for the dismantling right now.
But the London side's record inside the box, speaks for itself. Only four clubs – all below them – boast fewer shots on target than their average of 3.6 per game.
Not wanting to side with Liverpool, who look poor value after a tiring and dispiriting week, but not wanting to side with Palace because of their powder-puff attack, may just channel punters towards the draw.
Palace snapped their ten-game losing streak against Liverpool with a draw on the second weekend of the season, a 1-1 draw at Anfield in which Darwin Nunez was sent off.
Nunez still doesn't look the real deal but Klopp seems unsure how best to perm his front three with Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota now back in the mix.
Palace have shown up well against the big teams this season with a pair of 0-0 draws off Newcastle, the points shared at home to Manchester United, plus that 1-1 at Liverpool.
They have drawn four of their last five and if they can weather the early onslaught they should be confident a tiring Liverpool will struggle to see out the trip.
Key stat
Crystal Palace have drawn four of their last five Premier League matches.
Probable teams
Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Lokonga; Olise, Ayew, Zaha; Mateta.
Subs: Ward, Richards, Tomkins, Hughes, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Eze, Edouard.
Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Elliott; Nunez, Firmino, Salah.
Subs: Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Bajcetic, Carvalho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota, Gakpo.
Inside info
Crystal Palace
Penalty taker Wilfried Zaha/Luka Milivojevic
Assist ace Michael Olise
Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen
Card magnet Cheick Doucoure
Liverpool
Penalty taker Mohamed Salah
Assist ace Andrew Robertson
Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk
Card magnet Fabinho
