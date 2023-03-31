Crystal Palace v Leicester predictions: Expect the spoils to be shared at Selhurst Park

When to bet on Crystal Palace v Leicester

Saturday 3pm

Best bet

Draw

1pt 11-5 Betfair, Hills

Crystal Palace v Leicester odds

Crystal Palace 6-4

Leicester 19-10

Draw 11-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Crystal Palace v Leicester team news

Crystal Palace

Joachim Anderson, Vicente Guaita and Sam Johnstone are all set to be available for the Eagles but Nathan Ferguson and Chris Richards are sidelined.

Leicester

James Justin and Youri Tielemans are out but Victor Kristiansen, Jonny Evans, Dennis Praet and Harry Souttar could be in contention to feature. Wout Faes, meanwhile, is back from a ban.

Crystal Palace v Leicester predictions

Roy Hodgson has rejoined Crystal Palace as their manager for the rest of the season and will be hoping to make an immediate impact when they take on fellow strugglers Leicester at Selhurst Park.

A 12-match winless streak prompted Palace to dismiss Patrick Vieira before the international break and, along with Leicester, they have been dragged into a fierce relegation battle in this term's Premier League.

Already this contest is being labelled as a six-pointer and it is likely to be the first of many for Palace with eight of their remaining ten league games against teams in the bottom half.

It is tough to make a case for either team going into this match, though, with Leicester having been on a six-match winless run themselves before the international break.

The draw could be the way to go - these sides shared the spoils in a 0-0 stalemate at the King Power Stadium in October.

Key stat

These clubs have drawn 13 Premier League matches between them this season.

Probable teams

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure, Lokonga; Olise, Ayew, Zaha.

Leicester (4-2-3-1): Iversen; Pereira, Souttar, Faes, Castagne; Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi; Tete, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho.

Inside info

Crystal Palace

Penalty taker Wilfried Zaha

Assist ace Michael Olise

Set-piece aerial threat Marc Guehi

Card magnet Cheick Doucoure

Leicester

Penalty taker Kelechi Iheanacho

Assist ace James Maddison

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Souttar

Card magnet James Maddison

