Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Premier League

Crystal Palace v Leicester predictions: Expect the spoils to be shared at Selhurst Park

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Crystal Palace v Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday

Roy Hodgson returns to Crystal Palace on Saturday
Roy Hodgson returns to Crystal Palace on SaturdayCredit: James Williamson - AMA

When to bet on Crystal Palace v Leicester

Saturday 3pm

Best bet

Draw
1pt 11-5 Betfair, Hills

Crystal Palace v Leicester odds

Crystal Palace 6-4
Leicester 19-10
Draw 11-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Betting offers

  • Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
  • Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
  • Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
  • To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
  • Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
  • New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here

Crystal Palace v Leicester team news

Crystal Palace
Joachim Anderson, Vicente Guaita and Sam Johnstone are all set to be available for the Eagles but Nathan Ferguson and Chris Richards are sidelined.

Leicester
James Justin and Youri Tielemans are out but Victor Kristiansen, Jonny Evans, Dennis Praet and Harry Souttar could be in contention to feature. Wout Faes, meanwhile, is back from a ban.

Crystal Palace v Leicester predictions

Roy Hodgson has rejoined Crystal Palace as their manager for the rest of the season and will be hoping to make an immediate impact when they take on fellow strugglers Leicester at Selhurst Park.

A 12-match winless streak prompted Palace to dismiss Patrick Vieira before the international break and, along with Leicester, they have been dragged into a fierce relegation battle in this term's Premier League.

Already this contest is being labelled as a six-pointer and it is likely to be the first of many for Palace with eight of their remaining ten league games against teams in the bottom half.

It is tough to make a case for either team going into this match, though, with Leicester having been on a six-match winless run themselves before the international break.

The draw could be the way to go - these sides shared the spoils in a 0-0 stalemate at the King Power Stadium in October.

Key stat

These clubs have drawn 13 Premier League matches between them this season.

Probable teams

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure, Lokonga; Olise, Ayew, Zaha.

Leicester (4-2-3-1): Iversen; Pereira, Souttar, Faes, Castagne; Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi; Tete, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho.

Inside info

Crystal Palace

Penalty taker Wilfried Zaha
Assist ace Michael Olise
Set-piece aerial threat Marc Guehi
Card magnet Cheick Doucoure

Leicester

Penalty taker Kelechi Iheanacho
Assist ace James Maddison
Set-piece aerial threat Harry Souttar
Card magnet James Maddison

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 31 March 2023Last updated 15:13, 31 March 2023
icon
more inPremier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inPremier League