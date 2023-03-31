Crystal Palace v Leicester predictions: Expect the spoils to be shared at Selhurst Park
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Crystal Palace v Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet on Crystal Palace v Leicester
Saturday 3pm
Best bet
Draw
1pt 11-5 Betfair, Hills
Crystal Palace v Leicester odds
Crystal Palace 6-4
Leicester 19-10
Draw 11-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
- Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
- Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
- To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
- Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here
Crystal Palace v Leicester team news
Crystal Palace
Joachim Anderson, Vicente Guaita and Sam Johnstone are all set to be available for the Eagles but Nathan Ferguson and Chris Richards are sidelined.
Leicester
James Justin and Youri Tielemans are out but Victor Kristiansen, Jonny Evans, Dennis Praet and Harry Souttar could be in contention to feature. Wout Faes, meanwhile, is back from a ban.
Crystal Palace v Leicester predictions
Roy Hodgson has rejoined Crystal Palace as their manager for the rest of the season and will be hoping to make an immediate impact when they take on fellow strugglers Leicester at Selhurst Park.
A 12-match winless streak prompted Palace to dismiss Patrick Vieira before the international break and, along with Leicester, they have been dragged into a fierce relegation battle in this term's Premier League.
Already this contest is being labelled as a six-pointer and it is likely to be the first of many for Palace with eight of their remaining ten league games against teams in the bottom half.
It is tough to make a case for either team going into this match, though, with Leicester having been on a six-match winless run themselves before the international break.
The draw could be the way to go - these sides shared the spoils in a 0-0 stalemate at the King Power Stadium in October.
Key stat
These clubs have drawn 13 Premier League matches between them this season.
Probable teams
Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure, Lokonga; Olise, Ayew, Zaha.
Leicester (4-2-3-1): Iversen; Pereira, Souttar, Faes, Castagne; Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi; Tete, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho.
Inside info
Crystal Palace
Penalty taker Wilfried Zaha
Assist ace Michael Olise
Set-piece aerial threat Marc Guehi
Card magnet Cheick Doucoure
Leicester
Penalty taker Kelechi Iheanacho
Assist ace James Maddison
Set-piece aerial threat Harry Souttar
Card magnet James Maddison
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport