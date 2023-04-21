Crystal Palace v Everton predictions and odds: Toffees' woes look set to continue
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Crystal Palace v Everton in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet on Crystal Palace v Everton
Saturday 3pm
Best bet
Crystal Palace
2pts 11-10 Coral
Crystal Palace v Everton odds
Crystal Palace 11-10
Everton 11-4
Draw 11-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Crystal Palace v Everton team news
Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha, Vicente Guaita and Nathaniel Clyne are out. Nathan Ferguson is a doubt.
Everton
Andros Townsend, Seamus Coleman, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ruben Vinagre are unavailable while Amadou Onana is a doubt. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to feature.
Crystal Palace v Everton predictions
Roy Hodgson's return has helped Crystal Palace soar away from any danger of relegation and the Eagles can make it four wins on the spin under the veteran boss at home to strugglers Everton.
While Palace have allayed any fears of the drop, Everton are in real trouble after last weekend's 3-1 home defeat to Fulham.
Sean Dyche's arrival brought about an immediate improvement in form but it has proved short-lived with Everton taking just six points from the last 24 available.
Finding the net has continued to be an issue for Dyche's men and no top-flight side have scored fewer goals than the Toffees' 24 in 31 games.
However, the same cannot be said for the rejuvenated Eagles, who have scored nine in their three recent victories.
Everton have won only once on the road all season and the wait for a second away success looks set to linger on at Selhurst Park against Hodgson's soaring Eagles.
Key stat
Everton have taken just nine points from a possible 45 away from home this season.
Probable teams
Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Edouard, Ayew
Everton (4-4-2): Pickford; Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Garner, Gueye, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin, Gray
Inside info
Crystal Palace
Penalty taker Odsonne Edouard
Assist ace Michael Olise
Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen
Card magnet Cheick Doucoure
Everton
Penalty taker Demarai Gray/Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Assist ace Alex Iwobi
Set-piece aerial threat Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Card magnet James Tarkowski
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport