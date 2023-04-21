Crystal Palace v Everton predictions and odds: Toffees' woes look set to continue

When to bet on Crystal Palace v Everton

Saturday 3pm

Crystal Palace v Everton team news

Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha, Vicente Guaita and Nathaniel Clyne are out. Nathan Ferguson is a doubt.

Everton

Andros Townsend, Seamus Coleman, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ruben Vinagre are unavailable while Amadou Onana is a doubt. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to feature.

Crystal Palace v Everton predictions

Roy Hodgson's return has helped Crystal Palace soar away from any danger of relegation and the Eagles can make it four wins on the spin under the veteran boss at home to strugglers Everton.

While Palace have allayed any fears of the drop, Everton are in real trouble after last weekend's 3-1 home defeat to Fulham.

Sean Dyche's arrival brought about an immediate improvement in form but it has proved short-lived with Everton taking just six points from the last 24 available.

Finding the net has continued to be an issue for Dyche's men and no top-flight side have scored fewer goals than the Toffees' 24 in 31 games.

However, the same cannot be said for the rejuvenated Eagles, who have scored nine in their three recent victories.

Everton have won only once on the road all season and the wait for a second away success looks set to linger on at Selhurst Park against Hodgson's soaring Eagles.

Key stat

Everton have taken just nine points from a possible 45 away from home this season.

Probable teams

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Edouard, Ayew

Everton (4-4-2): Pickford; Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Garner, Gueye, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin, Gray

Inside info

Crystal Palace

Penalty taker Odsonne Edouard

Assist ace Michael Olise

Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen

Card magnet Cheick Doucoure

Everton

Penalty taker Demarai Gray/Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Assist ace Alex Iwobi

Set-piece aerial threat Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Card magnet James Tarkowski

