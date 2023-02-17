Chelsea v Southampton predictions: Saints' slide set to continue

When to bet

Kick-off 3pm Saturday

Best bet

Chelsea to win and over 2.5 goals

1pt 6-5 general

Team news

Chelsea

Raheem Sterling is a doubt but Mateo Kovacic and Wesley Fofana were on the bench in Dortmund and may feature. Armando Broja, Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy are sidelined.

Southampton

Kyle Walker-Peters is a doubt while Juan Larios and Valentino Livramento miss out.

Match preview

Chelsea's recent performances have deserved better results but they can snap a four-game winless run with a high-scoring success over Premier League basement boys Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have been held to three successive Premier League draws – their longest run of top-flight stalemates since 2012 – and they had to digest a 1-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

In Germany Chelsea were frustrated by a combination of errant finishing and smart saves from Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, but manager Graham Potter described the performance as 'another step forward' and it was hard to disagree.

Potter needs results to turn swiftly but the visit of Southampton should allow the Blues to register a morale-boosting success.

Saints succumbed 2-1 at home to Wolves last Saturday despite playing more than two thirds of the match against ten men.

Nathan Jones was sacked less than 24 hours after the dismal defeat but Southampton's problems are more to do with poor recruitment than a lack of coaching expertise and their struggles could continue with a heavy loss in the capital.

Key stat

Southampton have been behind at the break and lost in their last two away games

Probable teams

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Arrizabalaga; James, Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell; Loftus-Cheek, Fernandez; Ziyech, Felix, Mudryk; Havertz.

Subs: Bettinelli, Koulibaly, Kovacic, Cucurella, Mount, Zakaria, Gallagher, Azpilicueta, W Fofana.

Southampton (5-3-2): Bazunu; Bree, Maitland-Niles, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud; Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Alcaraz; Sulemana, Adams.

Subs: Caballero, Mara, Walcott, Onuachu, Aribo, Edozie, Lyanco, S Armstrong, A Armstrong.

Inside info

Chelsea

Penalty taker Kai Havertz

Assist ace Hakim Ziyech

Set-piece aerial threat Thiago Silva

Card magnet Reece James

Southampton

Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Jan Bednarek

Card magnet Mohamed Salisu

