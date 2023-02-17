Racing Post logo
Premier League

Chelsea v Southampton predictions: Saints' slide set to continue

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Chelsea v Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday

Chelsea boss Graham Potter
Chelsea boss Graham PotterCredit: Darren Walsh

When to bet

Kick-off 3pm Saturday

Best bet

Chelsea to win and over 2.5 goals
1pt 6-5 general

Team news

Chelsea
Raheem Sterling is a doubt but Mateo Kovacic and Wesley Fofana were on the bench in Dortmund and may feature. Armando Broja, Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy are sidelined.

Southampton
Kyle Walker-Peters is a doubt while Juan Larios and Valentino Livramento miss out.

Match preview

Chelsea's recent performances have deserved better results but they can snap a four-game winless run with a high-scoring success over Premier League basement boys Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have been held to three successive Premier League draws – their longest run of top-flight stalemates since 2012 – and they had to digest a 1-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

In Germany Chelsea were frustrated by a combination of errant finishing and smart saves from Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, but manager Graham Potter described the performance as 'another step forward' and it was hard to disagree.

Potter needs results to turn swiftly but the visit of Southampton should allow the Blues to register a morale-boosting success.

Saints succumbed 2-1 at home to Wolves last Saturday despite playing more than two thirds of the match against ten men.

Nathan Jones was sacked less than 24 hours after the dismal defeat but Southampton's problems are more to do with poor recruitment than a lack of coaching expertise and their struggles could continue with a heavy loss in the capital.

Key stat

Southampton have been behind at the break and lost in their last two away games

Probable teams

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Arrizabalaga; James, Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell; Loftus-Cheek, Fernandez; Ziyech, Felix, Mudryk; Havertz.
Subs: Bettinelli, Koulibaly, Kovacic, Cucurella, Mount, Zakaria, Gallagher, Azpilicueta, W Fofana.

Southampton (5-3-2): Bazunu; Bree, Maitland-Niles, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud; Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Alcaraz; Sulemana, Adams.
Subs: Caballero, Mara, Walcott, Onuachu, Aribo, Edozie, Lyanco, S Armstrong, A Armstrong.

Inside info

Chelsea

Penalty taker Kai Havertz
Assist ace Hakim Ziyech
Set-piece aerial threat Thiago Silva
Card magnet Reece James

Southampton

Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse
Assist ace James Ward-Prowse
Set-piece aerial threat Jan Bednarek
Card magnet Mohamed Salisu

Dan ChildsRacing Post Sport
Published on 17 February 2023Last updated 12:36, 17 February 2023
