Chelsea v Southampton predictions: Saints' slide set to continue
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Chelsea v Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet
Kick-off 3pm Saturday
Best bet
Chelsea to win and over 2.5 goals
1pt 6-5 general
Betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
- Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
- Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
- To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
- Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here
Team news
Chelsea
Raheem Sterling is a doubt but Mateo Kovacic and Wesley Fofana were on the bench in Dortmund and may feature. Armando Broja, Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy are sidelined.
Southampton
Kyle Walker-Peters is a doubt while Juan Larios and Valentino Livramento miss out.
Match preview
Chelsea's recent performances have deserved better results but they can snap a four-game winless run with a high-scoring success over Premier League basement boys Southampton at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues have been held to three successive Premier League draws – their longest run of top-flight stalemates since 2012 – and they had to digest a 1-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.
In Germany Chelsea were frustrated by a combination of errant finishing and smart saves from Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, but manager Graham Potter described the performance as 'another step forward' and it was hard to disagree.
Potter needs results to turn swiftly but the visit of Southampton should allow the Blues to register a morale-boosting success.
Saints succumbed 2-1 at home to Wolves last Saturday despite playing more than two thirds of the match against ten men.
Nathan Jones was sacked less than 24 hours after the dismal defeat but Southampton's problems are more to do with poor recruitment than a lack of coaching expertise and their struggles could continue with a heavy loss in the capital.
Key stat
Southampton have been behind at the break and lost in their last two away games
Probable teams
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Arrizabalaga; James, Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell; Loftus-Cheek, Fernandez; Ziyech, Felix, Mudryk; Havertz.
Subs: Bettinelli, Koulibaly, Kovacic, Cucurella, Mount, Zakaria, Gallagher, Azpilicueta, W Fofana.
Southampton (5-3-2): Bazunu; Bree, Maitland-Niles, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud; Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Alcaraz; Sulemana, Adams.
Subs: Caballero, Mara, Walcott, Onuachu, Aribo, Edozie, Lyanco, S Armstrong, A Armstrong.
Inside info
Chelsea
Penalty taker Kai Havertz
Assist ace Hakim Ziyech
Set-piece aerial threat Thiago Silva
Card magnet Reece James
Southampton
Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse
Assist ace James Ward-Prowse
Set-piece aerial threat Jan Bednarek
Card magnet Mohamed Salisu
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport