Chelsea v Liverpool predictions: Blues can boost morale against travel-sick Reds
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Chelsea v Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Tuesday
Where to watch Chelsea v Liverpool
Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 8pm Tuesday
Best bet
Chelsea draw no bet
1pt 4-5 Hills
Chelsea v Liverpool odds
Chelsea 6-4
Liverpool 9-5
Draw 12-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Chelsea v Liverpool team news
Chelsea
The Blues remain without Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Armando Broja and Edouard Mendy. The match is also expected to come too soon for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but Raheem Sterling and Wesley Fofana should be back in contention. Mason Mount may make a return to the starting 11.
Liverpool
Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Calvin Ramsay and Naby Keita are still sidelined and while Luis Diaz is back in training, the Colombian is unlikely to feature. Jurgen Klopp has, however, hinted at changes after Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Manchester City.
Chelsea v Liverpool predictions
Chelsea and Liverpool have fallen way below expectations this season - neither are yet guaranteed any form of European football next term - but Sunday's sacking of Graham Potter could spark a response from the Blues against the travel-sick Merseysiders.
Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa on Saturday called time on the reign of Potter, less than seven months after he was lured away from Brighton, and leaves them 11th in the Premier League standings with just ten games to go.
Potter’s former assistant Bruno Saltor is entrusted with rallying the troops and, while it might only be a short-term fix as former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is odds-on for the role on a permanent basis, the change in direction could see a reaction.
Liverpool's troubles may be less severe than Chelsea's as they sit eighth in the table, four points above the Blues having played one game fewer.
However, that is largely down to the performances at their Anfield fortress as they have collected only 12 of their 42-point haul on the road, winning just three times in 14 away attempts.
The Reds were blown away in the second half of their 4-1 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday, which was no improvement on their limp 1-0 loss at Bournemouth prior to the international break.
That means Jurgen Klopp’s side have won only two of their ten away games in all competitions this calendar year.
Liverpool’s only away win in the Premier League in 2023 came in a 2-0 victory at Newcastle but the Magpies were reduced to ten men following the 22nd-minute dismissal of goalkeeper Nick Pope yet still managed to register an expected-goals figure of 1.75.
As well as losing at City and Bournemouth, the visitors have also suffered away league losses at Brighton, Brentford and Wolves this year as well as being held to a goalless draw at Crystal Palace.
With blanks fired in four of their last six away league games, Liverpool have struggled to get the best from their forward players away from Merseyside and midfield injuries leave them vulnerable to a repeat.
Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Naby Keita remain sidelined so Klopp may again depend on the midfield three of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott in an area which needs an uplift having looked devoid of creativity and energy.
Chelsea need more, having spent in excess of £550m on new players this season, but they do have the resources available to them and this looks a good opportunity for the fabled new manager bounce to occur.
At the Bridge and with some toxicity removed following Potter's dismissal, the Blues appear the more likely winners. However, the last five meetings between the pair have finished all-square after 90 minutes so it may pay to take the more cautious approach of backing the hosts in the draw-no-bet market.
Key stat
The last three meetings between the pair have finished goalless after 90 minutes.
Probable teams
Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Kepa; Badiashile, Koulibaly, Fofana; James, Fernandez, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz; Felix.
Subs: Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Chalobah, Sterling, Pulisic, Cucurella, Mudryk.
Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.
Subs: Tsimikas, Firmino, Arthur, Jota, Gomez, Konate, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Inside info
Chelsea
Penalty taker Kai Havertz
Assist ace Mason Mount/Raheem Sterling
Set-piece aerial threat Kalidou Koulibaly
Card magnet Kalidou Koulibaly
Liverpool
Penalty taker Mohamed Salah
Assist ace Mohamed Salah
Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk
Card magnet Fabinho
