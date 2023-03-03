Chelsea v Leeds predictions: Goals in short supply at the Bridge

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Under 1.5 goals

1pt 14-5 Paddy Power

Team news

Chelsea

Thiago Silva, Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ngolo Kante and Mason Mount are out. Reece James is a doubt.

Leeds

Stuart Dallas, Pascal Struijk and Rodrigo are out. Liam Cooper and Luis Sinisterra are doubts.

Chelsea v Leeds predictions

Chelsea's decline from top-four contenders to bang-average mid-table outfit really ought to be arrested with a home game against Leeds, although there's precious little temptation to bet on that.

It's two wins in four months under Graham Potter who still doesn't know his best side, hardly surprising given the incredible influx of players in January.

They will probably dominate possession against Leeds and carve out most chances but have scored only once in their last six games.

Leeds are every bit as unthreatening. This is their third game under Javi Gracia, - the previous two produced a crucial 1-0 success over Southampton and a luckless 2-0 loss at Fulham, where their lack of quality in the penalty area was clear to see.

Chelsea ought to win but are no value against a team made more resilient by Gracia. There has been no more than a single goal in five of Chelsea's last seven and in three of Leeds' last six, stats which point to a bold unders bet.

Key stat

Chelsea have scored one in their last six, Leeds one in their last four

Probable teams

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Kepa; James, Fofana, Koulibaly, Chilwell; Enzo Fernandez, Zakaria; Sterling, Felix, Mudryk; Havertz

Subs: Cucurella, Badiashile, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Gallagher, Ziyech, Pulisic, Aubameyang, Madueke

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Adams, McKennie; Aaronson, Harrison, Gnonto; Bamford

Subs: Cooper, Kristensen, Roca, Gyabi, Summerville, Rutter, Perkins

Inside info

Chelsea

Penalty taker Kai Havertz

Assist ace Raheem Sterling

Set-piece aerial threat Kalidou Koulibaly

Card magnet Kalidou Koulibaly

Leeds

Penalty taker Patrick Bamford

Assist ace Jack Harrison

Set-piece aerial threat Liam Cooper

Card magnet Robin Koch

