Chelsea v Leeds predictions: Goals in short supply at the Bridge
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Chelsea v Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet
3pm Saturday
Best bet
Under 1.5 goals
1pt 14-5 Paddy Power
Team news
Chelsea
Thiago Silva, Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ngolo Kante and Mason Mount are out. Reece James is a doubt.
Leeds
Stuart Dallas, Pascal Struijk and Rodrigo are out. Liam Cooper and Luis Sinisterra are doubts.
Chelsea v Leeds predictions
Chelsea's decline from top-four contenders to bang-average mid-table outfit really ought to be arrested with a home game against Leeds, although there's precious little temptation to bet on that.
It's two wins in four months under Graham Potter who still doesn't know his best side, hardly surprising given the incredible influx of players in January.
They will probably dominate possession against Leeds and carve out most chances but have scored only once in their last six games.
Leeds are every bit as unthreatening. This is their third game under Javi Gracia, - the previous two produced a crucial 1-0 success over Southampton and a luckless 2-0 loss at Fulham, where their lack of quality in the penalty area was clear to see.
Chelsea ought to win but are no value against a team made more resilient by Gracia. There has been no more than a single goal in five of Chelsea's last seven and in three of Leeds' last six, stats which point to a bold unders bet.
Key stat
Chelsea have scored one in their last six, Leeds one in their last four
Probable teams
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Kepa; James, Fofana, Koulibaly, Chilwell; Enzo Fernandez, Zakaria; Sterling, Felix, Mudryk; Havertz
Subs: Cucurella, Badiashile, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Gallagher, Ziyech, Pulisic, Aubameyang, Madueke
Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Adams, McKennie; Aaronson, Harrison, Gnonto; Bamford
Subs: Cooper, Kristensen, Roca, Gyabi, Summerville, Rutter, Perkins
Inside info
Chelsea
Penalty taker Kai Havertz
Assist ace Raheem Sterling
Set-piece aerial threat Kalidou Koulibaly
Card magnet Kalidou Koulibaly
Leeds
Penalty taker Patrick Bamford
Assist ace Jack Harrison
Set-piece aerial threat Liam Cooper
Card magnet Robin Koch
