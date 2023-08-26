Burnley v Aston Villa predictions, betting odds and tips: Watkins can make his mark

2pm, Sunday
Ollie Watkins first goalscorer
1pt each-way 9-2 bet365
Burnley 12-5
Aston Villa 23-20
Draw 5-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Burnley
Anass Zaroury is suspended after his red card against Manchester City, while Michael Obafemi is out with a hamstring problem
Aston Villa
Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez suffered a calf injury in midweek. Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia are long-term absentees while Philippe Coutinho, Leander Dendoncker, Alex Moreno and Jacob Ramsey are out.
An expected 3-0 home defeat to champions Manchester City and a postponed clash with Luton mean Burnley have yet to get into their stride after promotion and they face another tough home game against Aston Villa on Sunday.
Vincent Kompany's team lost just once at Turf Moor on their way to winning the Championship last term, but they face a team full of beans after a 4-0 win over Everton last week and a 5-0 Europa Conference League victory at Hibs.
The Clarets are an upgrade on both of those opponents, but Villa have quickly extinguished the memories of an opening 5-1 humbling at Newcastle and should be confident as they face a team who mustered an expected-goals (xG) mark of only 0.3 against City.
Striker Ollie Watkins didn't score in the Everton game but a hat-trick in Edinburgh means his campaign is up and running and even though Douglas Luiz has taken over penalty duties, the forward looks a good bet to set Villa on their way in this one.
Aston Villa have scored in 11 of their last 13 away league matches
Burnley (5-4-1): Trafford; Roberts, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Beyer, Vitinho; Koleosho, Berge, Cullen, Foster; Amdouni
Subs: Bruun Larsen, Manuel, Redmond, Brownhill, Ekdal, Gudmundsson, Cork
Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Olsen; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Luiz; Bailey, Diaby, McGinn; Watkins.
Subs: Tielemans, Carlos, Duran, Archer, Chambers, Zaniolo, Traore
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport