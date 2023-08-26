Burnley v Aston Villa predictions, betting odds and tips: Watkins can make his mark

When to bet on Burnley v Aston Villa

2pm, Sunday

Best bet

Ollie Watkins first goalscorer

1pt each-way 9-2 bet365

Burnley v Aston Villa odds

Burnley 12-5

Aston Villa 23-20

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Burnley v Aston Villa team news

Burnley

Anass Zaroury is suspended after his red card against Manchester City, while Michael Obafemi is out with a hamstring problem

Aston Villa

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez suffered a calf injury in midweek. Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia are long-term absentees while Philippe Coutinho, Leander Dendoncker, Alex Moreno and Jacob Ramsey are out.

Burnley v Aston Villa predictions

An expected 3-0 home defeat to champions Manchester City and a postponed clash with Luton mean Burnley have yet to get into their stride after promotion and they face another tough home game against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Vincent Kompany's team lost just once at Turf Moor on their way to winning the Championship last term, but they face a team full of beans after a 4-0 win over Everton last week and a 5-0 Europa Conference League victory at Hibs.

The Clarets are an upgrade on both of those opponents, but Villa have quickly extinguished the memories of an opening 5-1 humbling at Newcastle and should be confident as they face a team who mustered an expected-goals (xG) mark of only 0.3 against City.

Striker Ollie Watkins didn't score in the Everton game but a hat-trick in Edinburgh means his campaign is up and running and even though Douglas Luiz has taken over penalty duties, the forward looks a good bet to set Villa on their way in this one.

Key stat

Aston Villa have scored in 11 of their last 13 away league matches

Probable teams

Burnley (5-4-1): Trafford; Roberts, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Beyer, Vitinho; Koleosho, Berge, Cullen, Foster; Amdouni

Subs: Bruun Larsen, Manuel, Redmond, Brownhill, Ekdal, Gudmundsson, Cork

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Olsen; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Luiz; Bailey, Diaby, McGinn; Watkins.

Subs: Tielemans, Carlos, Duran, Archer, Chambers, Zaniolo, Traore

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport