Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Premier League

Burnley v Aston Villa predictions, betting odds and tips: Watkins can make his mark

Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Burnley v Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins scored a hat-trick at Hibs in midweek
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins scored a hat-trick at Hibs in midweekCredit: Neville Williams

When to bet on Burnley v Aston Villa

2pm, Sunday

Best bet

Ollie Watkins first goalscorer
1pt each-way 9-2 bet365

Burnley v Aston Villa odds

Burnley 12-5
Aston Villa 23-20
Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Burnley v Aston Villa team news

Burnley
Anass Zaroury is suspended after his red card against Manchester City, while Michael Obafemi is out with a hamstring problem

Aston Villa
Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez suffered a calf injury in midweek. Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia are long-term absentees while Philippe Coutinho, Leander Dendoncker, Alex Moreno and Jacob Ramsey are out.

Burnley v Aston Villa predictions

An expected 3-0 home defeat to champions Manchester City and a postponed clash with Luton mean Burnley have yet to get into their stride after promotion and they face another tough home game against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Vincent Kompany's team lost just once at Turf Moor on their way to winning the Championship last term, but they face a team full of beans after a 4-0 win over Everton last week and a 5-0 Europa Conference League victory at Hibs.

The Clarets are an upgrade on both of those opponents, but Villa have quickly extinguished the memories of an opening 5-1 humbling at Newcastle and should be confident as they face a team who mustered an expected-goals (xG) mark of only 0.3 against City.

Striker Ollie Watkins didn't score in the Everton game but a hat-trick in Edinburgh means his campaign is up and running and even though Douglas Luiz has taken over penalty duties, the forward looks a good bet to set Villa on their way in this one.

Key stat

Aston Villa have scored in 11 of their last 13 away league matches

Probable teams

Burnley (5-4-1): Trafford; Roberts, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Beyer, Vitinho; Koleosho, Berge, Cullen, Foster; Amdouni
Subs: Bruun Larsen, Manuel, Redmond, Brownhill, Ekdal, Gudmundsson, Cork

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Olsen; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Luiz; Bailey, Diaby, McGinn; Watkins.
Subs: Tielemans, Carlos, Duran, Archer, Chambers, Zaniolo, Traore

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Ian WilkersonRacing Post Sport
Published on 26 August 2023Last updated 13:18, 26 August 2023
icon
more inPremier League
more inPremier League