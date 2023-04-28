Brighton v Wolves predictions and odds: Get on goals at the Amex
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Brighton v Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday
3pm Saturday
Best bet
Both teams to score
1pt 19-20 bet365
Brighton v Wolves odds
Brighton 1-2
Wolves 6-1
Draw 17-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Brighton v Wolves team news
Brighton
The Seagulls remain without Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Tariq Lamptey and Jeremy Sarmiento. However, Evan Ferguson could return after missing the midweek defeat at Forest.
Wolves
Chiquinho and Sasa Kalajdzic are long-term absentees and Boubacar Traore is short of match fitness.
Brighton v Wolves predictions
Brighton have had a taxing week and a third game in the space of just six days make the Seagulls worth swerving at odds-on at home to Wolves.
Roberto De Zerbi’s side suffered Wembley heartbreak last weekend as they lost their FA Cup semi-final showdown against Manchester United on penalties and they paid the price for a gruelling 120 minutes when losing 3-1 at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.
That defeat at the City Ground does some damage to their Europa League aspirations and demands a positive response against Wolves, who have improved in recent weeks with three wins from their last four games.
However, it is goals that appeal most from a punting perspective at the Amex Stadium, where Brighton shared the spoils in a six-goal thriller with Brentford in their last home outing.
Brighton’s attacking gems should make their presence felt but Wolves have been on the up and both teams have scored in nine of their last 11 away league games. They are capable of causing a stir.
Key stat
Both teams have scored in four of Brighton’s last five Premier League matches.
Probable teams
Brighton (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gross, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister; March, Enciso, Mitoma; Welbeck.
Subs: Ferguson, Veltman, Colwill, Buonanotte, Undav, Gilmour, Offiah.
Wolves (4-4-2): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno; Nunes, Lemina, Neves, Hee-Chan; Costa, Cunha.
Subs: Collins, Neto, Podence, Moutinho, Sarabia, A Traore, Toti, Gomes.
Inside info
Brighton
Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister
Assist ace Solly March
Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk/Adam Webster
Card magnet Moises Caicedo
Wolves
Penalty taker Ruben Neves
Assist ace Matheus Nunes
Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson
Card magnet Ruben Neves
