Brighton v Wolves predictions and odds: Get on goals at the Amex

3pm Saturday

Brighton v Wolves team news

Brighton

The Seagulls remain without Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Tariq Lamptey and Jeremy Sarmiento. However, Evan Ferguson could return after missing the midweek defeat at Forest.

Wolves

Chiquinho and Sasa Kalajdzic are long-term absentees and Boubacar Traore is short of match fitness.

Brighton v Wolves predictions

Brighton have had a taxing week and a third game in the space of just six days make the Seagulls worth swerving at odds-on at home to Wolves.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side suffered Wembley heartbreak last weekend as they lost their FA Cup semi-final showdown against Manchester United on penalties and they paid the price for a gruelling 120 minutes when losing 3-1 at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

That defeat at the City Ground does some damage to their Europa League aspirations and demands a positive response against Wolves, who have improved in recent weeks with three wins from their last four games.

However, it is goals that appeal most from a punting perspective at the Amex Stadium, where Brighton shared the spoils in a six-goal thriller with Brentford in their last home outing.

Brighton’s attacking gems should make their presence felt but Wolves have been on the up and both teams have scored in nine of their last 11 away league games. They are capable of causing a stir.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in four of Brighton’s last five Premier League matches.

Probable teams

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gross, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister; March, Enciso, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Subs: Ferguson, Veltman, Colwill, Buonanotte, Undav, Gilmour, Offiah.

Wolves (4-4-2): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno; Nunes, Lemina, Neves, Hee-Chan; Costa, Cunha.

Subs: Collins, Neto, Podence, Moutinho, Sarabia, A Traore, Toti, Gomes.

Inside info

Brighton

Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister

Assist ace Solly March

Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk/Adam Webster

Card magnet Moises Caicedo

Wolves

Penalty taker Ruben Neves

Assist ace Matheus Nunes

Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson

Card magnet Ruben Neves

