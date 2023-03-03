Brighton v West Ham predictions: Seagulls can find their scoring touch
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Brighton v West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet by
3pm Saturday
Best bet
Over 1.5 Brighton goals
1pt 17-20 Hills
Team news
Brighton
The Seagulls are sweating on Pervis Estupinan's hamstring injury, but Billy Gilmour will hope to be involved
West Ham
Vladimir Coufal is struggling with a heel injury. Lukasz Fabianski is out with a fractured cheekbone, so Alphonse Areola is set to continue in goal
Brighton v West Ham predictions
West Ham will have been boosted by their 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest last week and they pushed Manchester United all the way in the FA Cup, but their away league form remains miserable and it could worsen at Brighton.
The Hammers have won just once away this term and that goes quite a long way towards explaining why they haven't shaken off relegation fears.
An injury to goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is unhelpful and the Seagulls, who could get right into the European chase if they win their games in hand, can take advantage.
Roberto De Zerbi's team have scored just twice in their last three league games - a disappointing return against Fulham, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace - but their expected goals (xG) figure was 2.2 or more for each of those games.
Brighton scored at least twice in seven of their eight games before that run, so they look a decent bet to score more than one goal.
Key stat
West Ham have taken just three points from their last ten Premier League away games
Probable teams
Brighton (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson
Subs: Lamptey, Undav, Bounanotte, Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Sarimento, Enciso
West Ham (4-3-2-1): Areola; Johnson, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Emerson; Soucek, Rice, Paqueta; Bowen, Ings, Benrahma
Subs: Cresswell, Fornals, Lanzini, Antonio, Downes, Scamacca, Kehrer, Coufal
Inside info
Brighton
Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister
Assist ace Solly March
Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk
Card magnet Moises Caicedo
West Ham
Penalty taker Lucas Paqueta/Said Benrahma
Assist ace Jarrod Bowen
Set-piece aerial threat Nayef Aguerd
Card magnet Declan Rice
