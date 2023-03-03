Brighton v West Ham predictions: Seagulls can find their scoring touch

When to bet by

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Over 1.5 Brighton goals

1pt 17-20 Hills

Team news

Brighton

The Seagulls are sweating on Pervis Estupinan's hamstring injury, but Billy Gilmour will hope to be involved

West Ham

Vladimir Coufal is struggling with a heel injury. Lukasz Fabianski is out with a fractured cheekbone, so Alphonse Areola is set to continue in goal

Brighton v West Ham predictions

West Ham will have been boosted by their 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest last week and they pushed Manchester United all the way in the FA Cup, but their away league form remains miserable and it could worsen at Brighton.

The Hammers have won just once away this term and that goes quite a long way towards explaining why they haven't shaken off relegation fears.

An injury to goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is unhelpful and the Seagulls, who could get right into the European chase if they win their games in hand, can take advantage.

Roberto De Zerbi's team have scored just twice in their last three league games - a disappointing return against Fulham, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace - but their expected goals (xG) figure was 2.2 or more for each of those games.

Brighton scored at least twice in seven of their eight games before that run, so they look a decent bet to score more than one goal.

Key stat

West Ham have taken just three points from their last ten Premier League away games

Probable teams

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson

Subs: Lamptey, Undav, Bounanotte, Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Sarimento, Enciso

West Ham (4-3-2-1): Areola; Johnson, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Emerson; Soucek, Rice, Paqueta; Bowen, Ings, Benrahma

Subs: Cresswell, Fornals, Lanzini, Antonio, Downes, Scamacca, Kehrer, Coufal

Inside info

Brighton

Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister

Assist ace Solly March

Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk

Card magnet Moises Caicedo

West Ham

Penalty taker Lucas Paqueta/Said Benrahma

Assist ace Jarrod Bowen

Set-piece aerial threat Nayef Aguerd

Card magnet Declan Rice

