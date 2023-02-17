Brighton v Fulham predictions: Expect humdinger from highflyers

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Over 2.5 goals

1pt 4-5 Hills

Team news

Brighton

The Seagulls are set to be without Jakub Moder, Levi Colwill and Danny Welbeck, while Adam Lallana is also a doubt.

Fulham

Tom Cairney is sidelined and Neeskens Kebano is a long-term absentee. Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian should be fit to start.

Match preview

Brighton and Fulham have been surprise packages in this season's Premier League and they will want to prove they deserve to be in the running for the European places when they clash at the Amex Stadium.

The overachieving pair have recorded 20 league wins between them this term and could be tough to separate on Saturday, although bookmakers favour hosts Brighton, who deserved more than a point from their encounter with rivals Crystal Palace last Saturday.

Key to the ascent of both sides has been their attacking philosophy. Brighton have failed to find the net in only four of their 21 league games this season and are making great strides under Roberto De Zerbi, while free-scoring Fulham have been spearheaded by 11-goal Aleksandar Mitrovic and have scored five goals in their last two competitive assignments.

The reverse fixture in August was tightly contested with Fulham prevailing 2-1 at Craven Cottage and the best approach could be to swerve the result market and go for over 2.5 goals when these highflyers reconvene.

Key stat

Brighton's Premier League matches have featured an average of 3.19 goals per game this season.

Probable teams

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferugson.

Subs: Lamptey, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Ayari, van Hecke, Buonanotte.

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Reid, Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic.

Subs: Adarabioyo, Duffy, Wilson, Solomon, Soares, Lukic, Vinicius.

Inside info

Brighton

Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister

Assist ace Solly March

Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk

Card magnet Moises Caicedo

Fulham

Penalty taker Aleksandar Mitrovic

Assist ace Andreas Pereira

Set-piece aerial threat Aleksandar Mitrovic

Card magnet Joao Palhinha

