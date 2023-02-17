Brighton v Fulham predictions: Expect humdinger from highflyers
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Brighton v Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet
3pm Saturday
Best bet
Over 2.5 goals
1pt 4-5 Hills
Team news
Brighton
The Seagulls are set to be without Jakub Moder, Levi Colwill and Danny Welbeck, while Adam Lallana is also a doubt.
Fulham
Tom Cairney is sidelined and Neeskens Kebano is a long-term absentee. Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian should be fit to start.
Match preview
Brighton and Fulham have been surprise packages in this season's Premier League and they will want to prove they deserve to be in the running for the European places when they clash at the Amex Stadium.
The overachieving pair have recorded 20 league wins between them this term and could be tough to separate on Saturday, although bookmakers favour hosts Brighton, who deserved more than a point from their encounter with rivals Crystal Palace last Saturday.
Key to the ascent of both sides has been their attacking philosophy. Brighton have failed to find the net in only four of their 21 league games this season and are making great strides under Roberto De Zerbi, while free-scoring Fulham have been spearheaded by 11-goal Aleksandar Mitrovic and have scored five goals in their last two competitive assignments.
The reverse fixture in August was tightly contested with Fulham prevailing 2-1 at Craven Cottage and the best approach could be to swerve the result market and go for over 2.5 goals when these highflyers reconvene.
Key stat
Brighton's Premier League matches have featured an average of 3.19 goals per game this season.
Probable teams
Brighton (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferugson.
Subs: Lamptey, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Ayari, van Hecke, Buonanotte.
Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Reid, Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic.
Subs: Adarabioyo, Duffy, Wilson, Solomon, Soares, Lukic, Vinicius.
Inside info
Brighton
Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister
Assist ace Solly March
Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk
Card magnet Moises Caicedo
Fulham
Penalty taker Aleksandar Mitrovic
Assist ace Andreas Pereira
Set-piece aerial threat Aleksandar Mitrovic
Card magnet Joao Palhinha
