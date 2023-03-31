Brighton v Brentford predictions: Seagulls can stay on course for Europe

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Brighton and under 3.5 goals

1pt 6-4 general

Brighton v Brentford odds

Brighton 4-6

Brentford 4-1

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Brighton v Brentford team news

Brighton

Tariq Lamptey could be available following a knee injury but Jakub Moder and Adam Lallana remain sidelined.

Brentford

Mads Roerslev is set to return from a thigh injury and Aaron Hickey is expected to shake off a knock sustained on international duty. Vitaly Janelt is a doubt, Shandon Baptise is suspended and Kristoffer Ajer and Keane Lewis-Potter are injured.

Brighton v Brentford predictions

Brighton against Brentford might have previously had limited significance to the two fanbases but thanks to the efforts of their shrewd owners, these two clubs are now rivals for a place in Europe.

This fixture has always meant a lot to Bees chief Matthew Benam and Brighton’s Tony Bloom, former colleagues in Bloom's high-stakes gambling business but no longer on speaking terms after an acrimonious 2004 split.

But there’s no getting away from one another as their overachieving boyhood clubs are locked together on 42 points, within striking distance of the European qualifying berths.

The more established Seagulls look best placed to be embarking on a jolly next season and are odds-on to enhance their chances with a seventh win in the last eight outings at the Amex Stadium.

A creative Brighton attack may expose a Brentford defence with the second-highest expected goals against figure (1.77) in the Premier League.

Brighton are at the other end of the expected goals ladder and can keep Bloom happy by shutting down a Bees attack that has drawn blanks on trips to Everton and Leeds this year.

Key stat

Eight of the last ten meetings between the sides have finished with fewer than four goals

Probable teams

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson

Brentford (3-5-2): Raya; Ajer, Mee, Pinnock; Roerslev, Onyeka, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney

Inside info

Brighton

Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister

Assist ace Solly March/Pascal Gross

Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk

Card magnet Moises Caicedo

Brentford

Penalty taker Ivan Toney

Assist ace Mathias Jensen

Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee

Card magnet Ivan Toney

Follow us on Twitter