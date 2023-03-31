Brighton v Brentford predictions: Seagulls can stay on course for Europe
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Brighton v Brentford at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet
3pm Saturday
Best bet
Brighton and under 3.5 goals
1pt 6-4 general
Brighton v Brentford odds
Brighton 4-6
Brentford 4-1
Draw 3-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
- Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
- Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
- To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
- Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here
Brighton v Brentford team news
Brighton
Tariq Lamptey could be available following a knee injury but Jakub Moder and Adam Lallana remain sidelined.
Brentford
Mads Roerslev is set to return from a thigh injury and Aaron Hickey is expected to shake off a knock sustained on international duty. Vitaly Janelt is a doubt, Shandon Baptise is suspended and Kristoffer Ajer and Keane Lewis-Potter are injured.
Brighton v Brentford predictions
Brighton against Brentford might have previously had limited significance to the two fanbases but thanks to the efforts of their shrewd owners, these two clubs are now rivals for a place in Europe.
This fixture has always meant a lot to Bees chief Matthew Benam and Brighton’s Tony Bloom, former colleagues in Bloom's high-stakes gambling business but no longer on speaking terms after an acrimonious 2004 split.
But there’s no getting away from one another as their overachieving boyhood clubs are locked together on 42 points, within striking distance of the European qualifying berths.
The more established Seagulls look best placed to be embarking on a jolly next season and are odds-on to enhance their chances with a seventh win in the last eight outings at the Amex Stadium.
A creative Brighton attack may expose a Brentford defence with the second-highest expected goals against figure (1.77) in the Premier League.
Brighton are at the other end of the expected goals ladder and can keep Bloom happy by shutting down a Bees attack that has drawn blanks on trips to Everton and Leeds this year.
Key stat
Eight of the last ten meetings between the sides have finished with fewer than four goals
Probable teams
Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson
Brentford (3-5-2): Raya; Ajer, Mee, Pinnock; Roerslev, Onyeka, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney
Inside info
Brighton
Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister
Assist ace Solly March/Pascal Gross
Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk
Card magnet Moises Caicedo
Brentford
Penalty taker Ivan Toney
Assist ace Mathias Jensen
Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee
Card magnet Ivan Toney
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport