Premier League

Brighton v Brentford predictions: Seagulls can stay on course for Europe

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Brighton v Brentford at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday

Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma
Brighton's Kaoru MitomaCredit: Eddie Keogh

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Brighton and under 3.5 goals
1pt 6-4 general

Brighton v Brentford odds

Brighton 4-6
Brentford 4-1
Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Brighton v Brentford team news

Brighton
Tariq Lamptey could be available following a knee injury but Jakub Moder and Adam Lallana remain sidelined.

Brentford
Mads Roerslev is set to return from a thigh injury and Aaron Hickey is expected to shake off a knock sustained on international duty. Vitaly Janelt is a doubt, Shandon Baptise is suspended and Kristoffer Ajer and Keane Lewis-Potter are injured.

Brighton v Brentford predictions

Brighton against Brentford might have previously had limited significance to the two fanbases but thanks to the efforts of their shrewd owners, these two clubs are now rivals for a place in Europe.

This fixture has always meant a lot to Bees chief Matthew Benam and Brighton’s Tony Bloom, former colleagues in Bloom's high-stakes gambling business but no longer on speaking terms after an acrimonious 2004 split.

But there’s no getting away from one another as their overachieving boyhood clubs are locked together on 42 points, within striking distance of the European qualifying berths.

The more established Seagulls look best placed to be embarking on a jolly next season and are odds-on to enhance their chances with a seventh win in the last eight outings at the Amex Stadium. 

A creative Brighton attack may expose a Brentford defence with the second-highest expected goals against figure (1.77) in the Premier League. 

Brighton are at the other end of the expected goals ladder and can keep Bloom happy by shutting down a Bees attack that has drawn blanks on trips to Everton and Leeds this year.

Key stat

Eight of the last ten meetings between the sides have finished with fewer than four goals

Probable teams

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson

Brentford (3-5-2): Raya; Ajer, Mee, Pinnock; Roerslev, Onyeka, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney

Inside info

Brighton

Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister
Assist ace Solly March/Pascal Gross
Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk
Card magnet Moises Caicedo

Brentford

Penalty taker Ivan Toney
Assist ace Mathias Jensen
Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee
Card magnet Ivan Toney

Today's top sports betting stories

author image
Chris RiversRacing Post Sport
Published on 31 March 2023Last updated 12:23, 31 March 2023
icon
