Brentford v Tottenham predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Mbeumo can thrive on new responsibility

Where to watch Brentford v Tottenham

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 2pm Sunday

Best bets

Bryan Mbeumo first goalscorer

1pt 7-1 Hills

Bryan Mbeumo to score at any time

1pt 12-5 Hills

Brentford v Tottenham odds

Brentford 17-10

Tottenham 31-20

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Brentford v Tottenham team news

Brentford

Bryan Mbeumo has been passed fit after suffering a dead leg in a friendly draw against Lille. Goalkeeper David Raya is on the verge of joining Arsenal and is unlikely to play.

Tottenham

Richarlison is likely to gain his opportunity as the central striker after Harry Kane sealed his transfer to Bayern Munich on Saturday. Influential midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur (knee) is still out while Guglielmo Vicario is likely to get the nod in goal.

Brentford v Tottenham predictions

The first game of a new season is always an adventure - but for Tottenham, this year it is a step into the unknown.

Ange Postecoglou's appointment as manager is a change of direction in N17 after a second half of a 2022-23 campaign where they lacked focus and finished outside the European qualification places.

But that's now not even half the story. For all the ups and downs of the last decade, the one thing Spurs could always count on was Harry Kane scoring goals. And now he's moved to Bayern Munich.

The new boss has said that Kane's departure has not come as a complete surprise, saying on Friday that he has been preparing for life after Kane for the last six weeks. But there has to be a sense of trepidation and it seems sensible from a punting perspective to see how it goes for a little while before putting much faith in the Lilywhites.

And they could have been handed an easier first assignment than a trip to Brentford, especially given Spurs had failed to win seven successive away games before they condemned Leeds to the Championship on the final day of last season.

Tottenham's eighth-placed finish didn't go down well with their fanbase, but supporters of Brentford will have been pleased to finish a place behind the Lilywhites having consolidated their top-flight status after promotion two years ago.

The Bees are a tough nut to crack at home with Arsenal and Newcastle, both of whom finished in the top four, the only visitors to have left the Gtech Community Stadium with a full return in 2022-23.

Spurs have drawn on their last two visits, but Brentford will take great confidence from their fightback to claim a 3-1 victory at Tottenham in May.

Bees boss Thomas Frank has his own forward issues as he deals with the long-term absence of top scorer Ivan Toney, who netted 20 goals last season before his suspension.

One player who stepped up in Toney's absence was Bryan Mbeumo and the Cameroon striker looks likely to have a key role to play on the opening weekend after recovering from a knock picked up in pre-season.

He scored twice in that victory at Spurs, when Toney did not feature, and it was noticeable that he had six efforts at goal in that match and in a 2-0 win over West Ham, when he also found the net.

Toney's loss could be Mbeumo's gain and, after scoring nine goals last term, it is worth taking a chance that he can get his season off to a flying start.

Key stat

Brentford have lost just one of their last 15 Premier League home games.

Probable teams

Brentford (4-3-3): Flekken; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Norgaard, Damsgaard, Jensen; Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade

Subs: Kim, Adedokun, Lewis-Potter, Janelt, Onyela, Roerslev, Balcombe

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Skipp; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison

Subs: Reguilon, Solomon, Sanchez, Lo Celso, Perisic, Sarr, Dier

Inside info

Brentford

Star man Bryan Mbeumo

Top scorer Bryan Mbeumo

Penalty taker Bryan Mbeumo

Card magnet Aaron Hickey

Assist ace Mathias Jensen

Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee

Tottenham

Star man Heung-Min Son

Top scorer Heung-Min Son

Penalty taker Heung-Min Son

Card magnet Cristian Romero

Assist ace Dejan Kulusevski

Set-piece aerial threat Richarlison

Brentford v Tottenham b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Tottenham had a shaky defence last term and are playing in front of another new goalkeeper, while their forwards will want to prove they can fill the gap left by Harry Kane

Bryan Mbeumo over 2.5 shots

The Cameroon forward has to step up with Ivan Toney suspended and he demonstrated that in wins over Tottenham and West Ham at the end of last season

James Maddison to be booked

The former Leicester midfielder gives Spurs some needed creativity but he was booked ten times in 30 league appearances for the Foxes last term

Pays out at 12-1 with bet365

