Brentford v Leicester predictions: Entertaining affair on the cards
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Brentford v Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet
Saturday 3pm
Best bet
Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals
2pts 6-5 bet365, Boyles
Brentford v Leicester odds
Brentford Evs
Leicester 11-4
Draw 13-5
Odds correct at time of publish
Brentford v Leicester team news
Brentford
Keane Lewis-Potter, Thomas Strakosha, Kristoffer Ajer and Vitaly Janelt are injured while Mads Roerslev is a doubt.
Leicester
James Justin, Ryan Bertrand, Youri Tielemans, Victor Kristiansen and Jannik Vestergaard are injured while Wout Faes is suspended. Jonny Evans will undergo a late fitness test.
Brentford v Leicester predictions
Brentford and Leicester have a habit of putting on an entertaining encounter when they meet and they can keep up that habit when they do battle on Saturday.
Both teams have scored and there have been at least three goals in the last four meetings between the pair, including a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture this season, and there should be goals again.
The Foxes are outside the relegation zone only on goal difference and will be desperate for a result as a consequence, while the Bees are looking up after a midweek 2-0 win over Southampton left them eyeing a European place.
Thomas Frank’s side have been particularly strong at home this season, losing just one of their 13 games on their own patch, but they look a little on the short side to win, and backing both teams to score and over 2.5 goals looks a safer play given the attacking talents on display for both sides.
Key stat
The last four meetings between these two teams have seen both teams score and over 2.5 goals
Probable teams
Brentford (4-3-3): Raya; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Jensen, Norgaard, Onyeka; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa
Leicester (4-2-3-1): Ward; Pereira, Souttar, Evans, Castagne; Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy; Tete, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho
Inside info
Brentford
Penalty taker Ivan Toney
Assist ace Mathias Jensen
Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee
Card magnet Ivan Toney
Leicester
Penalty taker Kelechi Iheanacho
Assist ace James Maddison
Set-piece aerial threat Harry Souttar
Card magnet James Maddison
