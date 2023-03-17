Brentford v Leicester predictions: Entertaining affair on the cards

When to bet

Saturday 3pm

Best bet

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals

2pts 6-5 bet365, Boyles

Brentford v Leicester odds

Brentford Evs

Leicester 11-4

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publish

Brentford v Leicester team news

Brentford

Keane Lewis-Potter, Thomas Strakosha, Kristoffer Ajer and Vitaly Janelt are injured while Mads Roerslev is a doubt.

Leicester

James Justin, Ryan Bertrand, Youri Tielemans, Victor Kristiansen and Jannik Vestergaard are injured while Wout Faes is suspended. Jonny Evans will undergo a late fitness test.

Brentford v Leicester predictions

Brentford and Leicester have a habit of putting on an entertaining encounter when they meet and they can keep up that habit when they do battle on Saturday.

Both teams have scored and there have been at least three goals in the last four meetings between the pair, including a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture this season, and there should be goals again.

The Foxes are outside the relegation zone only on goal difference and will be desperate for a result as a consequence, while the Bees are looking up after a midweek 2-0 win over Southampton left them eyeing a European place.

Thomas Frank’s side have been particularly strong at home this season, losing just one of their 13 games on their own patch, but they look a little on the short side to win, and backing both teams to score and over 2.5 goals looks a safer play given the attacking talents on display for both sides.

Key stat

The last four meetings between these two teams have seen both teams score and over 2.5 goals

Probable teams

Brentford (4-3-3): Raya; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Jensen, Norgaard, Onyeka; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa

Leicester (4-2-3-1): Ward; Pereira, Souttar, Evans, Castagne; Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy; Tete, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho

Inside info

Brentford

Penalty taker Ivan Toney

Assist ace Mathias Jensen

Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee

Card magnet Ivan Toney

Leicester

Penalty taker Kelechi Iheanacho

Assist ace James Maddison

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Souttar

Card magnet James Maddison

