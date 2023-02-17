Brentford v Crystal Palace predictions: Bees too short to turn over Eagles

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Draw

1pt 13-5 bet365, Betfair, BoyleSports

Team news

Brentford

Pontus Jansson is back training after a lay-off. Frank Onyeka is set for a first involvement since November.

Crystal Palace

Wilf Zaha and Joel Ward remain sidelined. Joachim Andersen has not been ruled out.

Match preview

All three Premier League meetings between these London rivals have ended in low-scoring draws and a fourth straight stalemate is tipped at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Thomas Frank's highflying Bees can do no wrong at the moment and after three straight wins at home – where only Arsenal have won this season – they will clearly be bullish.

But it's only really their rate of converting chances which puts the 36-goal Bees ahead of 20-goal Palace, who average a similar number of shots per game.

One team have Ivan Toney – four goals since the World Cup – up top, the other have Jordan Ayew – four goals since November 2020.

Palace are going through a difficult trot without a win in seven but no one is turning them over. And that seven-game run features fixtures against Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle, Brighton and a double-header against Man United.

They are hard to fancy because they don't score many and Wilf Zaha has been ruled out, but they are proving tough to beat. And Brentford have never beaten them.

Key stat

Palace have scored five goals in their last nine league matches

Probable teams

Brentford (4-3-3): David Raya; Aaron Hickey, Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Rico Henry; Josh Dasilva, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen; Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Yoane Wissa.

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Vicente Guaita; Nathaniel Clyne, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Ty Mitchell; Cheikh Doucoure, Albert Lokonga; Michael Olise, Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp; Odsonne Edouard.

Inside info

Brentford

Penalty taker Ivan Toney

Assist ace Mathias Jensen

Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee

Card magnet Ivan Toney

Crystal Palace

Penalty taker Jordan Ayew

Assist ace Michael Olise

Set-piece aerial threat James Tomkins

Card magnet Marc Guehi

