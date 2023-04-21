Brentford v Aston Villa predictions and odds: Villans could stay on upward trajectory
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Brentford v Aston Villa at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet on Brentford v Aston Villa
Saturday 3pm
Best bet
Aston Villa draw no bet
1pt Evs general
Brentford v Aston Villa odds
Brentford 6-4
Aston Villa 15-8
Draw 9-4
Odds correct at time of publishing
Brentford v Aston Villa team news
Brentford
Pontus Jansson, Keane Lewis-Potter and Kristoffer Ajer are all out.
Aston Villa
Villa have no fresh injury worries with Jed Steer, Matty Cash, Boubacar Kamara, Leon Bailey and Philippe Coutinho all still out.
Brentford v Aston Villa predictions
Aston Villa are arguably the form team in the Premier League right now. The Villans have won seven of their last eight games as part of a major upturn in fortunes under the guidance of Unai Emery.
Villa were good value for their 3-0 win over top-four hopefuls Newcastle last time out and Brentford will find them extremely tough to beat if playing anywhere near those levels.
The Bees' season is at risk of petering out somewhat. They are without a win in five matches and have lost three on the spin against Manchester United, Newcastle and Wolves.
Thomas Frank’s side are solid at home, losing only twice in their own backyard all season. However, their recent struggles and Villa's exceptional form could leave them vulnerable on Saturday.
At even money in the draw-no-bet market, Villa make plenty of appeal to maintain their late-season surge with three more points.
Key stat
Aston Villa have won seven of their last eight games
Probable teams
Brentford (4-3-3): Raya; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen; Mbeumo, Toney, Schade
Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; McGinn, Dendoncker, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins
Inside info
Brentford
Penalty taker Ivan Toney
Assist ace Mathias Jensen
Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee
Card magnet Ivan Toney
Aston Villa
Penalty taker Ollie Watkins
Assist ace Douglas Luiz
Set-piece aerial threat Tyrone Mings
Card magnet John McGinn
