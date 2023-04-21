Racing Post logo
Premier League

Brentford v Aston Villa predictions and odds: Villans could stay on upward trajectory

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Brentford v Aston Villa at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa's Ollie WatkinsCredit: Gareth Copley

When to bet on Brentford v Aston Villa

Saturday 3pm

Best bet

Aston Villa draw no bet
1pt Evs general

Brentford v Aston Villa odds

Brentford 6-4
Aston Villa 15-8
Draw 9-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Brentford v Aston Villa team news

Brentford
Pontus Jansson, Keane Lewis-Potter and Kristoffer Ajer are all out.

Aston Villa
Villa have no fresh injury worries with Jed Steer, Matty Cash, Boubacar Kamara, Leon Bailey and Philippe Coutinho all still out.

Brentford v Aston Villa predictions 

Aston Villa are arguably the form team in the Premier League right now. The Villans have won seven of their last eight games as part of a major upturn in fortunes under the guidance of Unai Emery.

Villa were good value for their 3-0 win over top-four hopefuls Newcastle last time out and Brentford will find them extremely tough to beat if playing anywhere near those levels.

The Bees' season is at risk of petering out somewhat. They are without a win in five matches and have lost three on the spin against Manchester United, Newcastle and Wolves.

Thomas Frank’s side are solid at home, losing only twice in their own backyard all season. However, their recent struggles and Villa's exceptional form could leave them vulnerable on Saturday.

At even money in the draw-no-bet market, Villa make plenty of appeal to maintain their late-season surge with three more points.

Key stat

Aston Villa have won seven of their last eight games

Probable teams

Brentford (4-3-3): Raya; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen; Mbeumo, Toney, Schade

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; McGinn, Dendoncker, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins

Inside info

Brentford

Penalty taker Ivan Toney
Assist ace Mathias Jensen
Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee
Card magnet Ivan Toney

Aston Villa

Penalty taker Ollie Watkins
Assist ace Douglas Luiz
Set-piece aerial threat Tyrone Mings
Card magnet John McGinn

Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport
Published on 21 April 2023Last updated 16:20, 21 April 2023
more inPremier League
