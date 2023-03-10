Racing Post logo
Premier League

Bournemouth v Liverpool predictions: Resilient Reds can maintain top-four charge

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Bournemouth v Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday

Virgil van Dijk has helped Liverpool stay tight at back
Virgil van Dijk has helped Liverpool stay tight at backCredit: VI-Images

Where to watch Bournemouth v Liverpool

BT Sport 1, 12.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Liverpool to win to nil
1pt 13-8 bet365

Bournemouth v Liverpool team news

Bournemouth
Matias Vina is out and Jefferson Lerma, Hamed Traore, Marcus Tavernier, Illia Zabarnyi and Lloyd Kelly are doubts.

Liverpool
Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara remain sidelined. Naby Keita, Joe Gomez and Arthur are doubtful to feature.

Bournemouth v Liverpool predictions

Liverpool are approaching the rest of the season with renewed optimism after Sunday's 7-0 demolition of Manchester United and they can pick up another valuable three points against basement boys Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The Reds' roasting of the Red Devils was their second-biggest win of the season, falling two goals short of the 9-0 hammering they dished out to the Cherries at Anfield in August. 

But Jurgen Klopp will be expect far more resistance second time around against Bournemouth, who are fighting hard in the battle for survival. Gary O'Neill's side have picked up five points from their last six games and the only heavy loss in that time was a 4-1 reverse at home to Manchester City.

They faced an equally difficult task at Arsenal last Saturday and raced into a 2-0 lead within the opening hour, before eventually succumbing 3-2 after Reiss Nelson's 97th-minute strike.

It was hard to argue with the outcome at the Emirates, where the shot count was 31-4 in Arsenal's favour, but there was a lot to like about Bournemouth's performance in terms of the belief they showed in attacking areas and the way they defended for long periods.

The Cherries are still in a reasonable position with just one point separating them from safety, and their run-in features plenty of winnable fixtures against relegation rivals.

Anything they get from the Liverpool game would be seen as a bonus but O'Neill will have his team fired-up and hope they can match the levels shown in last month's disciplined 1-1 home draw against Newcastle.

Liverpool will face a very different challenge to the one they came up last weekend. Bournemouth are likely to defend in numbers and rely on the pace of Dominic Solanke and Antoine Semenyo for the occasional counter-thrust. And, if the visitors fail to find an early breakthrough, it could turn into a bit of a grind - like their 2-0 home win over Wolves which preceded the United rout.

There are signs of Liverpool getting closer to the high standards they have set over recent seasons, and there appears to be greater solidity at the back since a fully-fit Ibrahima Konate has partnered Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the defence. 

Liverpool's scintillating attacking play rightly received all the plaudits after their magnificent seven against United, but they have quietly racked up five successive Premier League clean sheets and another shutout could be key to passing a tricky test on the south coast.

Key stat

Liverpool have kept clean sheets in their last five Premier League matches.

Probable teams

Bournemouth (5-4-1): Neto; Smith, Mepham, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura; Ouattara, Rothwell, Billing, Semenyo; Solanke.
Subs: Randolph, Travers, Fredericks, Christie, Cook, Anthony, Stacey, Moore, Pollock.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.
Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Jota, Firmino, Jones, Carvalho, Matip.

Inside info

Bournemouth

Penalty taker Dominic Solanke
Assist ace Dominic Solanke
Set-piece aerial threat Marcos Senesi
Card magnet Adam Smith

Liverpool

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah
Assist ace Andy Robertson
Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk
Card magnet Fabinho

author image
Dan ChildsRacing Post Sport
Published on 10 March 2023Last updated 11:49, 10 March 2023
