Bournemouth v Fulham predictions: Visitors can heap more pressure on Cherries

When to bet on Bournemouth v Fulham

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Fulham

1pt 9-5 general

Bournemouth v Fulham odds

Bournemouth 13-8

Fulham 9-5

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Bournemouth v Fulham team news

Bournemouth

Junior Stanislas, Marcus Tavernier, Adam Smith and Illya Zabarnyi are all doubts.

Fulham

Key striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is suspended as is Willian, while Layvin Kurzawa and Neeskens Kebano are sidelined.

Bournemouth v Fulham predictions

Fulham's hopes of making the Premier League top six this season took a hit before the international break following a three-game winless run but they can give themselves a boost with victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Cottagers will be without top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic at the Vitality Stadium after the Serb was shown a straight red card for pushing match official Chris Kavanagh in their recent FA Cup loss to Manchester United - his ban is set to keep him out for three matches.

But Fulham have won four and drawn two of the six games they have played without Mitrovic in 2023 and they have recorded five wins on the road in this term's Premier League.

They look a solid bet to win away to relegation-threatened Bournemouth, who have lost 12 of their last 18 games in the top flight and were thumped 3-0 by Aston Villa in their final game before the international break.

Key stat

Only Arsenal (11), Manchester City (eight) and Manchester United (six) have won more away games in this season's Premier League than Fulham (five).

Probable teams

Bournemouth (4-4-1-1): Neto; Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Kelly; Ouattara, Rothwell, Lerma, Anthony; Billing; Solanke.

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Solomon; Vinicius.

Inside info

Bournemouth

Penalty taker Dominic Solanke

Assist ace Dominic Solanke

Set-piece aerial threat Marcos Senesi

Card magnet Philip Billing

Fulham

Penalty taker Andreas Pereira

Assist ace Andreas Pereira

Set-piece aerial threat Tim Ream

Card magnet Joao Palhinha

