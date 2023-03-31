Bournemouth v Fulham predictions: Visitors can heap more pressure on Cherries
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Bournemouth v Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet on Bournemouth v Fulham
3pm Saturday
Best bet
Fulham
1pt 9-5 general
Bournemouth v Fulham odds
Bournemouth 13-8
Fulham 9-5
Draw 12-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Bournemouth v Fulham team news
Bournemouth
Junior Stanislas, Marcus Tavernier, Adam Smith and Illya Zabarnyi are all doubts.
Fulham
Key striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is suspended as is Willian, while Layvin Kurzawa and Neeskens Kebano are sidelined.
Bournemouth v Fulham predictions
Fulham's hopes of making the Premier League top six this season took a hit before the international break following a three-game winless run but they can give themselves a boost with victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.
The Cottagers will be without top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic at the Vitality Stadium after the Serb was shown a straight red card for pushing match official Chris Kavanagh in their recent FA Cup loss to Manchester United - his ban is set to keep him out for three matches.
But Fulham have won four and drawn two of the six games they have played without Mitrovic in 2023 and they have recorded five wins on the road in this term's Premier League.
They look a solid bet to win away to relegation-threatened Bournemouth, who have lost 12 of their last 18 games in the top flight and were thumped 3-0 by Aston Villa in their final game before the international break.
Key stat
Only Arsenal (11), Manchester City (eight) and Manchester United (six) have won more away games in this season's Premier League than Fulham (five).
Probable teams
Bournemouth (4-4-1-1): Neto; Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Kelly; Ouattara, Rothwell, Lerma, Anthony; Billing; Solanke.
Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Solomon; Vinicius.
Inside info
Bournemouth
Penalty taker Dominic Solanke
Assist ace Dominic Solanke
Set-piece aerial threat Marcos Senesi
Card magnet Philip Billing
Fulham
Penalty taker Andreas Pereira
Assist ace Andreas Pereira
Set-piece aerial threat Tim Ream
Card magnet Joao Palhinha
