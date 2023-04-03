Bournemouth v Brighton predictions: Vitality clash could be full of life
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Bournemouth v Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday
When to bet on Bournemouth v Brighton
7.45pm Tuesday
Best bet
Both teams to score
2pts 20-23 Paddy Power
Bournemouth v Brighton odds
Bournemouth 24-5
Brighton 4-7
Draw 3-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Bournemouth v Brighton team news
Bournemouth
Ryan Fredericks is struggling with a calf problem while Junior Stanislas is a long-term absentee.
Brighton
Evan Ferguson has been passed fit after missing the draw against Brentford but Tariq Lamptey is struggling to overcome a knock and could join Adam Lallana on the sidelines. Julio Enciso is pushing for a start.
Bournemouth v Brighton predictions
Bournemouth moved to the giddy heights of 15th after their 2-1 win over Fulham on Saturday and the Cherries should be positive as they look for a third successive home win when they face Brighton.
Their form at the Vitality Stadium looks set to have a huge bearing on their chances of avoiding the drop and this could be a game where both teams find the net.
That has happened in four of Bournemouth's last five home games and the exception was a 1-0 win over Liverpool in which Mo Salah missed a penalty for the visitors.
The Seagulls, meanwhile, grabbed a home point against Brentford at the weekend when Roberto De Zerbi's team scored a last-minute penalty, which meant they stayed just ahead of the Bees in the race for sixth spot.
Brighton are unbeaten in their last six on the road and both teams have scored in all of those, so it seems likely that we will see some goals.
Key stat
Both teams have scored in nine of Brighton's last ten away matches.
Probable teams
Bournemouth (4-4-1-1): Neto; Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Kelly; Ouattara, Rothwell, Lerma, Anthony; Billing; Solanke
Brighton (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Welbeck
