Bournemouth v Brighton predictions: Vitality clash could be full of life

When to bet on Bournemouth v Brighton

7.45pm Tuesday

Best bet

Both teams to score

2pts 20-23 Paddy Power

Bournemouth v Brighton odds

Bournemouth 24-5

Brighton 4-7

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Bournemouth v Brighton team news

Bournemouth

Ryan Fredericks is struggling with a calf problem while Junior Stanislas is a long-term absentee.

Brighton

Evan Ferguson has been passed fit after missing the draw against Brentford but Tariq Lamptey is struggling to overcome a knock and could join Adam Lallana on the sidelines. Julio Enciso is pushing for a start.

Bournemouth v Brighton predictions

Bournemouth moved to the giddy heights of 15th after their 2-1 win over Fulham on Saturday and the Cherries should be positive as they look for a third successive home win when they face Brighton.

Their form at the Vitality Stadium looks set to have a huge bearing on their chances of avoiding the drop and this could be a game where both teams find the net.

That has happened in four of Bournemouth's last five home games and the exception was a 1-0 win over Liverpool in which Mo Salah missed a penalty for the visitors.

The Seagulls, meanwhile, grabbed a home point against Brentford at the weekend when Roberto De Zerbi's team scored a last-minute penalty, which meant they stayed just ahead of the Bees in the race for sixth spot.

Brighton are unbeaten in their last six on the road and both teams have scored in all of those, so it seems likely that we will see some goals.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in nine of Brighton's last ten away matches.

Probable teams

Bournemouth (4-4-1-1): Neto; Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Kelly; Ouattara, Rothwell, Lerma, Anthony; Billing; Solanke

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Welbeck

Follow us on Twitter