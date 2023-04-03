Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Premier League

Bournemouth v Brighton predictions: Vitality clash could be full of life

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Bournemouth v Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi
Brighton head coach Roberto De ZerbiCredit: Alessandro Sabattini

When to bet on Bournemouth v Brighton

7.45pm Tuesday

Best bet

Both teams to score
2pts 20-23 Paddy Power

Bournemouth v Brighton odds

Bournemouth 24-5
Brighton 4-7
Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Betting offers

  • Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
  • Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
  • Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
  • To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
  • Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
  • New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here

Bournemouth v Brighton team news

Bournemouth
Ryan Fredericks is struggling with a calf problem while Junior Stanislas is a long-term absentee.

Brighton
Evan Ferguson has been passed fit after missing the draw against Brentford but Tariq Lamptey is struggling to overcome a knock and could join Adam Lallana on the sidelines. Julio Enciso is pushing for a start.

Bournemouth v Brighton predictions

Bournemouth moved to the giddy heights of 15th after their 2-1 win over Fulham on Saturday and the Cherries should be positive as they look for a third successive home win when they face Brighton.

Their form at the Vitality Stadium looks set to have a huge bearing on their chances of avoiding the drop and this could be a game where both teams find the net.

That has happened in four of Bournemouth's last five home games and the exception was a 1-0 win over Liverpool in which Mo Salah missed a penalty for the visitors.

The Seagulls, meanwhile, grabbed a home point against Brentford at the weekend when Roberto De Zerbi's team scored a last-minute penalty, which meant they stayed just ahead of the Bees in the race for sixth spot.

Brighton are unbeaten in their last six on the road and both teams have scored in all of those, so it seems likely that we will see some goals.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in nine of Brighton's last ten away matches.

Probable teams

Bournemouth (4-4-1-1): Neto; Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Kelly; Ouattara, Rothwell, Lerma, Anthony; Billing; Solanke

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Welbeck

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Ian WilkersonRacing Post Sport
Published on 3 April 2023Last updated 15:36, 3 April 2023
icon
more inPremier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inPremier League