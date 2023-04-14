Aston Villa v Newcastle predictions and odds: In-form pair can serve up goals

Where to watch Aston Villa v Newcastle

BT Sport 1, 12.30pm Saturday

Aston Villa v Newcastle team news

Aston Villa

Leon Bailey is out with a hamstring injury so Bertrand Traore should start after his goal against Nottingham Forest. Matty Cash (calf) is also missing

Newcastle

Allan Saint-Maximin is out with a hamstring problem but hopes are high that Miguel Almiron will feature after a thigh issue

Aston Villa v Newcastle predictions

When Aston Villa slumped to the 3-0 defeat at Fulham on October 20 that would cost manager Steven Gerrard his job, there was only one priority for the Midlands outfit.

Having collected 12 points from their opening dozen games, they needed to ensure their Premier League survival and the man charged with doing that was former Arsenal boss Unai Emery. In the game before he took charge, Villa were thumped 4-0 at Newcastle.

The teams seemed miles apart that day but now we are about to see just how much progress Villa have made in what should be both a fascinating and entertaining encounter.

Villa were 50-1 to finish in the top six after that Craven Cottage loss - they were as short as 10-3 to go down - but after winning six of their last seven league outings they now have a decent chance of getting into the Europa League if one of the Manchester clubs wins the FA Cup .

They have kept a clean sheet in their last three home games and given that anything from here being a bonus this season, they should relish a tougher test as Newcastle are far stronger than Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, the teams they have beaten in those matches.

Newcastle's form cannot be sniffed at either. Five straight wins mean Eddie Howe's team are in great shape to be dining at Europe's top table next season and a trip to Villa will hold no fears after they steamrolled West Ham 5-1 and went on to win at Brentford something only leaders Arsenal had achieved this season.

And what this all adds up to is a good game with the added bonus of both teams possessing strikers at the top of their game.

Villa's Ollie Watkins has been on target in nine of his last 11 appearances, including the opener in the 2-0 win over Forest when Bertrand Traore proved there is plenty in reserve too as he netted having entered the fray as a substitute when Leon Bailey pulled his hamstring.

They can been expected to push one, while Howe will be delighted with Alexander Isak's recent progress as the Sweden forward has got over the injury-hit start he had to his Premier League career.

Their chief top-four rivals Manchester United and Tottenham face matches they will be expected to win against Forest and Bournemouth, so that should mean Newcastle stay on the front foot.

There have been more than two goals in four of the five victories the Magpies have strung together and everything is geared for that pattern to continue.

Key stat

Aston Villa have scored at least twice in five of their last six home league games

Probable teams

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Ramsey, McGinn, Luiz, Buendia; Traore, Watkins

Subs: Dendoncker, Sinisalo, Revan, Digne, Carlos, Chambers, Duran

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Joelinton

Subs: Gordon, Wilson, Lascelles, Anderson, Ritchie, Dummett, Targett

Inside info

Aston Villa

Penalty taker Ollie Watkins

Assist ace Douglas Luiz

Set-piece aerial threat Tyrone Mings

Card magnet John McGinn

Newcastle

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Assist ace Keiran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

Card magnet Joelinton

