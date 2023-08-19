Aston Villa v Everton predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Villans fancied to get off the mark

Where to watch Aston Villa v Everton

Aston Villa v Everton team news

Aston Villa

Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Jacob Ramsey, Leander Dendoncker and Tim Iroegbunam are all out while Alex Moreno, Jhon Duran, Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore are doubts.

Everton

Dele Alli, Dwight McNeil, Seamus Coleman and new signing Jack Harrison are injured. Andre Gomes and Yossef Chermiti are doubts but Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit to feature.

Aston Villa v Everton predictions

Hopes were high for Aston Villa going into the new campaign, with Unai Emery’s side back in Europe for the first time since the 2010-11 season and looking to build on an impressive second half of last season.

But they could hardly have had a worse first game of the new campaign, losing 5-1 at Newcastle and seeing central defender Tyrone Mings join Emi Buendia in suffering what looks likely to be a season-ending knee injury.

The Villans are back in calmer waters on Sunday, however, as they face Everton, who found new ways to frustrate their faithful supporters in a 1-0 defeat to Fulham last weekend, in which Sean Dyche’s side had 19 shots on goal, nine of which were on target.

The Toffees did everything but find the net, registering 2.7 expected goals, hitting the post and having a goal disallowed.

Dyche will have taken positives from the way his team created chances, however, and they should get more from Arnaut Danjuma, who featured off the bench last weekend.

He may be able to cause problems against Aston Villa’s defensive line, which was badly exposed at Newcastle, who were able to get in behind time and time again.

Pau Torres had a debut to forget following his big-money move from Villarreal and the centre-back will have to be sharper given he is likely to start in place of the injured Mings.

Another player who will be hoping to improve on last week’s performance is Matty Cash, who also had a poor outing.

Given the myriad injury issues for both teams - Villa have nine players who are either out or doubtful while Everton have six - this game could have a disjointed feel.

The hosts were impressive at home last season though, winning 12 of their 19 games at Villa Park, and they should have too much for the visitors despite their crowded treatment room.

Emery’s attacking options may be too much for a Toffees defence who struggled on the road last season.

Given the amount of chances that Everton created last week, it would be foolish to write them off getting involved in the game at all and both teams are fancied to find the net.

Despite that, Villa’s solid home record and attacking talents mean that they are the pick to take all three points.

Key stat

Aston Villa have won six of the last eight meetings between these two teams

Probable teams

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Luiz, Kamara; Bailey, Diaby, McGinn; Watkins

Subs: Carlos, Tielemans, Coutinho, Philogene, Chambers, Olsen, Archer, Kellyman, Zaniolo

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, Young; Garner, Onana, Gueye, Iwobi; Doucoure; Danjuma

Subs: Calvert-Lewin, Dobbin, Virginia, Mykolenko, Gomes, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Onyango, Maupay

Inside info

Aston Villa

Star man Ollie Watkins

Top scorer Ollie Watkins

Penalty taker Ollie Watkins

Card magnet John McGinn

Assist ace Douglas Luiz

Set-piece aerial threat Ezri Konsa

Everton

Star man Jordan Pickford

Top scorer Dwight McNeil

Penalty taker Arnaut Danjuma/Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Card magnet Amadou Onana

Assist ace Alex Iwobi

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Aston Villa v Everton b et builder predictions

Over 2.5 goals

Four of Aston Villa's last six Premier League home games have gone over 2.5 goals

Ollie Watkins to score at any time

Ollie Watkins scored 15 times for Aston Villa last season and could open his account for the campaign here

Amadou Onana to be shown a card

Everton central midfielder Amadou Onana was booked nine times last season and may struggle to contain what can be a fluid and dynamic Aston Villa side, particularly on the counter

Pays out at 7-1 with bet365

