Aston Villa v Crystal Palace predictions: Mid-table rivals look tough to separate
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Aston Villa v Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet
Kick-off 3pm
Best bet
Draw
1pt 23-10 bet365, Betfair, Hills
Team news
Aston Villa
Diego Carlos, Jed Steer (both calf) and Philippe Coutinho (thigh) remain unavailable.
Crystal Palace
Sam Johnstone (calf) is sidelined but Wilfried Zaha (thigh) is set to return to the squad.
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace predictions
Crystal Palace are still searching for their first victory of 2023, but they have taken a point from five of their last six games and another draw looks likely when the Eagles visit Aston Villa.
The lack of wins will be slightly concerning for Palace, who are six points above the relegation zone. However, their boss, Patrick Vieira, will be hopeful of an imminent upturn in fortunes now that Wilfried Zaha is closing in on full fitness.
Zaha should be involved at Villa Park, although he might not be ready to fire on all cylinders so Palace's main focus should be on keeping things tight at the back.
The onus is on Villa to play on the front foot as they attempt to build on last Saturday's hard-fought 2-0 win at Everton. However, Unai Emery's side have lost three of their last four home fixtures and could be held by their latest visitors.
Key stat
Crystal Palace have drawn five of their last six games.
Probable teams
Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Ramsey; Bailey, Watkins.
Subs: Duran, Sinisalo, Moreno, Zych, Traore, Buendia, Dendoncker, A Young, Chambers.
Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Sambi Lokonga; Olise, Ayew, Schlupp; Zaha.
Subs: McArthur, Ahamada, Hughes, Edouard, Richards, Mateta, Ward, Milivojevic, Eze.
Inside info
Aston Villa
Penalty taker Ollie Watkins
Assist ace Douglas Luiz
Set-piece aerial threat Tyrone Mings
Card magnet Emiliano Martinez
Crystal Palace
Penalty taker Wilfried Zaha
Assist ace Michael Olise
Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Anderson
Card magnet Marc Guehi
