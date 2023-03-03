Aston Villa v Crystal Palace predictions: Mid-table rivals look tough to separate

When to bet

Kick-off 3pm

Best bet

Draw

1pt 23-10 bet365, Betfair, Hills

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Team news

Aston Villa

Diego Carlos, Jed Steer (both calf) and Philippe Coutinho (thigh) remain unavailable.

Crystal Palace

Sam Johnstone (calf) is sidelined but Wilfried Zaha (thigh) is set to return to the squad.

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace predictions

Crystal Palace are still searching for their first victory of 2023, but they have taken a point from five of their last six games and another draw looks likely when the Eagles visit Aston Villa.

The lack of wins will be slightly concerning for Palace, who are six points above the relegation zone. However, their boss, Patrick Vieira, will be hopeful of an imminent upturn in fortunes now that Wilfried Zaha is closing in on full fitness.

Zaha should be involved at Villa Park, although he might not be ready to fire on all cylinders so Palace's main focus should be on keeping things tight at the back.

The onus is on Villa to play on the front foot as they attempt to build on last Saturday's hard-fought 2-0 win at Everton. However, Unai Emery's side have lost three of their last four home fixtures and could be held by their latest visitors.

Key stat

Crystal Palace have drawn five of their last six games.

Probable teams

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Ramsey; Bailey, Watkins.

Subs: Duran, Sinisalo, Moreno, Zych, Traore, Buendia, Dendoncker, A Young, Chambers.

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Sambi Lokonga; Olise, Ayew, Schlupp; Zaha.

Subs: McArthur, Ahamada, Hughes, Edouard, Richards, Mateta, Ward, Milivojevic, Eze.

Inside info

Aston Villa

Penalty taker Ollie Watkins

Assist ace Douglas Luiz

Set-piece aerial threat Tyrone Mings

Card magnet Emiliano Martinez

Crystal Palace

Penalty taker Wilfried Zaha

Assist ace Michael Olise

Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Anderson

Card magnet Marc Guehi

Follow us on Twitter