Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Premier League

Aston Villa v Bournemouth predictions: Emery's men can see off Cherries

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Aston Villa v Bournemouth at Villa Park in the Premier League on Saturday

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
Aston Villa manager Unai EmeryCredit: Aitor Alcalde Colomer

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Aston Villa
1pt 3-4 Betfair

Aston Villa v Bournemouth odds

Aston Villa 3-4
Bournemouth 4-1
Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Betting offers

  • Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
  • Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
  • Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
  • To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
  • Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
  • New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here

Aston Villa v Bournemouth team news

Aston Villa
Philippe Coutinho and Jed Steer are out for the hosts, while Boubacar Kamara and Leander Dendoncker are doubts.

Bournemouth
Junior Stanislas is a confirmed absentee, while Marcus Tavernier, Illia Zabarnyi and Hamed Traore are all unlikely to feature.

Aston Villa v Bournemouth predictions

Bournemouth played their part in blowing open the Premier League relegation battle with a 1-0 win over Liverpool last time out but the Cherries could be brought back to reality with a defeat at Aston Villa.

It was a spirited performance from Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium last Saturday but they lost the shot count 15-5 in that contest and saw only 30 per cent of the ball, so it could have easily swung the other way.

Villa look comfortable in the mid-table positions and are unlikely to be dragged into the battle at the bottom.

Since Unai Emery took charge at the start of November, they have claimed 23 out of a possible 39 points in the Premier League, beating Manchester United, Leeds and Crystal Palace at Villa Park in that run, and they can add the lowly Cherries to their list of scalps.

Key stat

Aston Villa have won seven of their 13 Premier League games under Unai Emery

Probable teams

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz; Bailey, Buendia, Ramsey; Watkins.

Bournemouth (4-4-1-1): Neto; Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Kelly; Ouattara, Rothwell, Lerma, Anthony; Billing; Solanke.

Inside info

Aston Villa

Penalty taker Ollie Watkins
Assist ace Douglas Luiz
Set-piece aerial threat Tyrone Mings
Card magnet John McGinn

Bournemouth

Penalty taker Dominic Solanke
Assist ace Dominic Solanke
Set-piece aerial threat Marcos Senesi
Card magnet Adam Smith

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 17 March 2023Last updated 12:22, 17 March 2023
icon
more inPremier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inPremier League