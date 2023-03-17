Aston Villa v Bournemouth predictions: Emery's men can see off Cherries

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Aston Villa

1pt 3-4 Betfair

Aston Villa v Bournemouth odds

Aston Villa 3-4

Bournemouth 4-1

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Aston Villa v Bournemouth team news

Aston Villa

Philippe Coutinho and Jed Steer are out for the hosts, while Boubacar Kamara and Leander Dendoncker are doubts.

Bournemouth

Junior Stanislas is a confirmed absentee, while Marcus Tavernier, Illia Zabarnyi and Hamed Traore are all unlikely to feature.

Aston Villa v Bournemouth predictions

Bournemouth played their part in blowing open the Premier League relegation battle with a 1-0 win over Liverpool last time out but the Cherries could be brought back to reality with a defeat at Aston Villa.

It was a spirited performance from Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium last Saturday but they lost the shot count 15-5 in that contest and saw only 30 per cent of the ball, so it could have easily swung the other way.

Villa look comfortable in the mid-table positions and are unlikely to be dragged into the battle at the bottom.

Since Unai Emery took charge at the start of November, they have claimed 23 out of a possible 39 points in the Premier League, beating Manchester United, Leeds and Crystal Palace at Villa Park in that run, and they can add the lowly Cherries to their list of scalps.

Key stat

Aston Villa have won seven of their 13 Premier League games under Unai Emery

Probable teams

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz; Bailey, Buendia, Ramsey; Watkins.

Bournemouth (4-4-1-1): Neto; Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Kelly; Ouattara, Rothwell, Lerma, Anthony; Billing; Solanke.

Inside info

Aston Villa

Penalty taker Ollie Watkins

Assist ace Douglas Luiz

Set-piece aerial threat Tyrone Mings

Card magnet John McGinn

Bournemouth

Penalty taker Dominic Solanke

Assist ace Dominic Solanke

Set-piece aerial threat Marcos Senesi

Card magnet Adam Smith

Follow us on Twitter