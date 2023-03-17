Aston Villa v Bournemouth predictions: Emery's men can see off Cherries
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Aston Villa v Bournemouth at Villa Park in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet
3pm Saturday
Best bet
Aston Villa
1pt 3-4 Betfair
Aston Villa v Bournemouth odds
Aston Villa 3-4
Bournemouth 4-1
Draw 14-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Aston Villa v Bournemouth team news
Aston Villa
Philippe Coutinho and Jed Steer are out for the hosts, while Boubacar Kamara and Leander Dendoncker are doubts.
Bournemouth
Junior Stanislas is a confirmed absentee, while Marcus Tavernier, Illia Zabarnyi and Hamed Traore are all unlikely to feature.
Aston Villa v Bournemouth predictions
Bournemouth played their part in blowing open the Premier League relegation battle with a 1-0 win over Liverpool last time out but the Cherries could be brought back to reality with a defeat at Aston Villa.
It was a spirited performance from Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium last Saturday but they lost the shot count 15-5 in that contest and saw only 30 per cent of the ball, so it could have easily swung the other way.
Villa look comfortable in the mid-table positions and are unlikely to be dragged into the battle at the bottom.
Since Unai Emery took charge at the start of November, they have claimed 23 out of a possible 39 points in the Premier League, beating Manchester United, Leeds and Crystal Palace at Villa Park in that run, and they can add the lowly Cherries to their list of scalps.
Key stat
Aston Villa have won seven of their 13 Premier League games under Unai Emery
Probable teams
Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz; Bailey, Buendia, Ramsey; Watkins.
Bournemouth (4-4-1-1): Neto; Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Kelly; Ouattara, Rothwell, Lerma, Anthony; Billing; Solanke.
Inside info
Aston Villa
Penalty taker Ollie Watkins
Assist ace Douglas Luiz
Set-piece aerial threat Tyrone Mings
Card magnet John McGinn
Bournemouth
Penalty taker Dominic Solanke
Assist ace Dominic Solanke
Set-piece aerial threat Marcos Senesi
Card magnet Adam Smith
