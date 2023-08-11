Arsenal v Nottingham Forest predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Gunners' firepower looks too much for Forest

Where to watch Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Arsenal to win and both teams to score

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest odds

Arsenal 1-5

Nottingham Forest 14-1

Draw 13-2

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest team news

Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus and Albert Sambi Lokonga are definite absentees and there are doubts over Oleksandr Zinchenko, Reiss Nelson, Jorginho and Folarin Balogun.

Nottingham Forest

Taiwo Awoniyi and Felipe are doubts and Omar Richards, Wayne Hennessey and Moussa Niakhate have been ruled out.

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest predictions

Arsenal's 2022-23 title challenge came to an end with a miserable 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest in May, but the Gunners are determined to mount another strong challenge and can begin with a high-scoring victory at the Emirates.

The early-season schedule looks extremely tough for Forest, who face trips to Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City before the end of September.

Forest got off to a slow start last season, taking just five points from their first ten games, and did extremely well to recover and forge a path to safety.

Owner Evangelos Marinakis was rewarded for keeping faith with Steve Cooper and he has backed his manager this week by stumping up a reported £10 million fee for USA international goalkeeper Matt Turner from Arsenal.

Forest looked weak in the goalkeeping position after the expiry of loan deals for Dean Henderson and Keylor Navas and it will be intriguing to see how Turner fares on his debut against his former club.

It seems likely that the American will be in for a busy afternoon.

Arsenal's attacking options are reduced by Gabriel Jesus's knee injury but they still have plenty of available match-winners.

Kai Havertz will be eager to impress in his first Premier League appearance for the club while Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are looking to continue where they left off after racking up league tallies of 15, 14 and 15 last term.

The Gunners were the league's second-top scorers with 88 goals, only six fewer than a Manchester City side turbo-charged by Erling Haaland, and they have the tools to be even more free-scoring in the season to come.

Forest's backline face a daunting task and if they buckle under the early onslaught, their mission could soon become one of damage limitation.

Cooper will inevitably set his team up to defend deep but there will be counter-attacking opportunities.

Arsenal's high line can leave them exposed and they shipped 25 home league goals last season, the highest among the top seven.

Forest have pace on the counter with Morgan Gibbs-White and Brennan Johnson expected to feature and they pose a threat from set-pieces thanks to the aerial prowess of target man Chris Wood.

Cooper's charges look capable of getting on the scoresheet and the best bet looks to be backing Arsenal to win and both teams to score.

Key stat

Arsenal have kept just two clean sheets in their last 13 competitive matches

Probable teams

Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Subs: Runarsson, Trossard, Holding, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Timber, Partey, Tomiyasu, Kiwior.

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Turner; Aurier, Worrall, McKenna, Aina; Danilo, Mangala; Johnson, Gibbs-White, Elanga; Wood.

Subs: Horvath, Hwang, Boly, Kouyate, O'Brien, Williams, Toffolo, Yates, Freuler.

Inside info

Arsenal

Star man Bukayo Saka

Top scorer Gabriel Martinelli

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Card magnet Bukayo Saka

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Nottingham Forest

Star man Brennan Johnson

Top scorer Brennan Johnson

Penalty taker Morgan Gibbs-White

Card magnet Brennan Johnson

Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White

Set-piece aerial threat Chris Wood

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest bet builder predictions

Arsenal to win

Spirits are high in the Arsenal camp after their Community Shield success over Manchester City and the visit of Nottingham Forest should not pose them too many problems. Forest lost 5-0 at the Emirates last season and could be set for another heavy defeat.

Over 3.5 goals

There is scope for plenty of goals as Arsenal are capable of bagging a hatful and Forest are likely to threaten from counter-attacks and set-pieces.

Eddie Nketiah to score the first goal

Gabriel Jesus's injury affords Eddie Nketiah a chance to stake a claim for the centre-forward position and he can seize it by scoring the opening goal.

Pays out at over 11-1 with Paddy Power

