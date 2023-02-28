Arsenal v Everton predictions: Home defence should keep out limited Toffees
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Arsenal v Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday
When to bet
7.45pm Wednesday
Best bet
Arsenal to win to nil
3pts 11-10 Betfair
Team news
Arsenal
Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny remain sidelined for the leaders.
Everton
Andros Townsend and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are set to miss out and this game is likely to come too early for Nathan Patterson and James Garner.
Match preview
Everton are one of only three clubs, along with Manchester City and Manchester United, to beat Arsenal in this season's Premier League but the Gunners should avenge their 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park in Wednesday's return fixture.
Centre-back James Tarkowski scored the only goal for the Toffees in a Sean Dyche masterclass against the leaders on February 4, although Dyche must be concerned about his new club's woeful away record.
Everton lost 2-0 at Liverpool in their last away game, going down by the same scoreline at home to Aston Villa last weekend, and they have failed to score on six of their last seven league trips.
The absence of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin does not help their cause and Arsenal should be backed to claim a rare home victory to nil.
The Gunners have conceded in seven of their eight home wins but they didn't allow a shot on target in Saturday's 1-0 win at Leicester and have little to fear from a limited Everton attacking unit.
Key stat
Everton have scored just one goal in their last seven Premier League away matches.
Probable teams
Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli
Everton (4-5-1): Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, McNeil; Maupay
Inside info
Arsenal
Penalty taker Bukayo Saka
Assist ace Bukayo Saka
Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel
Card magnet Granit Xhaka
Everton
Penalty taker Neal Maupay
Assist ace Dwight McNeil
Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski
Card magnet Amadou Onana
