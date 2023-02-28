Arsenal v Everton predictions: Home defence should keep out limited Toffees

When to bet

7.45pm Wednesday

Best bet

Arsenal to win to nil

3pts 11-10 Betfair

Team news

Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny remain sidelined for the leaders.

Everton

Andros Townsend and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are set to miss out and this game is likely to come too early for Nathan Patterson and James Garner.

Match preview

Everton are one of only three clubs, along with Manchester City and Manchester United, to beat Arsenal in this season's Premier League but the Gunners should avenge their 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park in Wednesday's return fixture.

Centre-back James Tarkowski scored the only goal for the Toffees in a Sean Dyche masterclass against the leaders on February 4, although Dyche must be concerned about his new club's woeful away record.

Everton lost 2-0 at Liverpool in their last away game, going down by the same scoreline at home to Aston Villa last weekend, and they have failed to score on six of their last seven league trips.

The absence of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin does not help their cause and Arsenal should be backed to claim a rare home victory to nil.

The Gunners have conceded in seven of their eight home wins but they didn't allow a shot on target in Saturday's 1-0 win at Leicester and have little to fear from a limited Everton attacking unit.

Key stat

Everton have scored just one goal in their last seven Premier League away matches.

Probable teams

Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Everton (4-5-1): Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, McNeil; Maupay

Inside info

Arsenal

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Card magnet Granit Xhaka

Everton

Penalty taker Neal Maupay

Assist ace Dwight McNeil

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Card magnet Amadou Onana

