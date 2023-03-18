Arsenal v Crystal Palace predictions: Shot-shy Eagles may struggle again
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Arsenal v Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday
When to bet on Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Sunday, 2pm
Best bet
Arsenal to win to nil
2pts 20-23 Coral, Ladbrokes
Arsenal v Crystal Palace odds
Arsenal 1-4
Crystal Palace 14-1
Draw 9-2
Odds correct at time of publish
Arsenal v Crystal Palace team news
Arsenal
Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) and William Saliba (back) are both struggling.
Crystal Palace
Will Hughes and James McArthur could return from illness while youngster Joe Whitworth could continue in goal.
Arsenal v Crystal Palace predictions
Patrick Vieira's return to Arsenal has been cancelled and his former team Crystal Palace will be desperate to get something at the Emirates now they have been dragged into the Premier League relegation battle.
Palace are winless in 2023 and head to the Emirates to face an Arsenal team looking to bounce back from their Europa league exit to Sporting on Thursday, knowing that victory will take them eight points clear at the top of the table.
That's a pretty big carrot and Mikel Arteta's side will also be mindful that they took their eye off the ball in the early exchanges when they were at home to Bournemouth recently, conceding two goals before needing a Reiss Nelson injury-time winner to bail them out.
Palace had failed to muster a shot on target in three matches before their 1-0 loss at Brighton on Wednesday, but Arsenal will be keen to improve a record of just three clean sheets in their last 18 home league outings and, with little time to readjust following Vieira's sacking on Friday, it may be unrealistic to expect the Eagles to finally find their shooting boots.
Key stat
Crystal Palace have failed to score in their last four Premier League matches
Probable teams
Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli
Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Whitworth; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Edouard, Zaha.
Inside info
Arsenal
Penalty taker Bukayo Saka
Assist ace Bukayo Saka
Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel
Card magnet Ben White
Crystal Palace
Penalty taker Wilfried Zaha
Assist ace Michael Olise
Set-piece aerial threat Marc Guehi
Card magnet Joachim Andersen
