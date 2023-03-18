Arsenal v Crystal Palace predictions: Shot-shy Eagles may struggle again

When to bet on Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Sunday, 2pm

Best bet

Arsenal to win to nil

2pts 20-23 Coral, Ladbrokes

Arsenal v Crystal Palace odds

Arsenal 1-4

Crystal Palace 14-1

Draw 9-2

Arsenal v Crystal Palace team news

Arsenal

Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) and William Saliba (back) are both struggling.

Crystal Palace

Will Hughes and James McArthur could return from illness while youngster Joe Whitworth could continue in goal.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace predictions

Patrick Vieira's return to Arsenal has been cancelled and his former team Crystal Palace will be desperate to get something at the Emirates now they have been dragged into the Premier League relegation battle.

Palace are winless in 2023 and head to the Emirates to face an Arsenal team looking to bounce back from their Europa league exit to Sporting on Thursday, knowing that victory will take them eight points clear at the top of the table.

That's a pretty big carrot and Mikel Arteta's side will also be mindful that they took their eye off the ball in the early exchanges when they were at home to Bournemouth recently, conceding two goals before needing a Reiss Nelson injury-time winner to bail them out.

Palace had failed to muster a shot on target in three matches before their 1-0 loss at Brighton on Wednesday, but Arsenal will be keen to improve a record of just three clean sheets in their last 18 home league outings and, with little time to readjust following Vieira's sacking on Friday, it may be unrealistic to expect the Eagles to finally find their shooting boots.

Key stat

Crystal Palace have failed to score in their last four Premier League matches

Probable teams

Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Whitworth; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Edouard, Zaha.

Inside info

Arsenal

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Card magnet Ben White

Crystal Palace

Penalty taker Wilfried Zaha

Assist ace Michael Olise

Set-piece aerial threat Marc Guehi

Card magnet Joachim Andersen

