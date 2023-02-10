Arsenal v Brentford predictions: Bees could prove a nuisance for Gunners

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Both teams to score

2pts Evs Hills

Team news

Arsenal

Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe are back in training but aren't yet ready to make their returns from thigh injuries. Gabriel Jesus is someway off a comeback from his knee injury while Mohamed Elneny is a long-term absentee.

Brentford

Shandon Baptiste could feature after recovering from a groin injury but the game comes too soon for Frank Onyeka and Pontus Jansson. Goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha remains sidelined.

Match preview

"A nice kickabout with the boys" is the tongue-in-cheek description Arsenal and Brentford’s players have chosen for their burgeoning rivalry and punters backing goals at the Emirates Stadium might come to agree with that assessment.

Ivan Toney and Gabriel’s back-and-forth on Twitter has sprinkled some spice on a fixture which could see the league-leading Gunners re-establish an eight-point advantage over Man City if they can bounce back from their slip-up at Everton.

Mikel Arteta’s side will expect to return to winning ways at the Emirates, where they have won eight of nine in the Premier League, scoring 25 times, although surprisingly few of those victories have been straightforward with only one accompanied by a clean sheet.

Brentford are proving awkward customers again this season, stretching their unbeaten league run to nine with a 3-0 win over Southampton, while they’ve taken 11 points from a possible 18 off the big six.

The Bees’ direct style of play and threat from set pieces makes them a handful and they’ll head to north London confident of rattling Arsenal’s cage.

Key stat

Both teams have found the net in seven of Arsenal’s nine home league games this season.

Probable teams

Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Trossard

Brentford (3-5-2): Raya; Ajer, Mee, Pinnock; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Dasilva, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney

Inside info

Arsenal

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Card magnet Granit Xhaka

Brentford

Penalty taker Ivan Toney

Assist ace Mathias Jensen

Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee

Card magnet Ivan Toney

