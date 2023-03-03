Arsenal v Bournemouth predictions: Leaders should rack up another comfortable win

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Arsenal to win 3-0

1pt 13-2 bet365



Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Team news

Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah will be assessed and Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny are injured but Jorginho has been passed fit.

Bournemouth

David Brooks, Marcus Tavernier and Illia Zabarnyi are out, Matias Vina, Junior Stanislas and Lloyd Kelly are doubts but Lewis Cook is available.

Arsenal v Bournemouth predictions

After taking just one point from their first three Premier League matches in February, Arsenal have racked up three straight victories to get their title challenge back on track.

Wednesday's 4-0 win over struggling Everton was just the kind of comprehensive result that manager Mikel Arteta would have wanted after tense victories at Aston Villa and Leicester and it should be a similar story when the Gunners host Bournemouth.

The Cherries pinched a 1-0 win at Wolves in their last away fixture, scoring with their only shot on target, but they had lost their previous seven league and cup games on the road, six of them to nil.

Bournemouth were outclassed 4-1 by Manchester City on the south coast last weekend and a repeat of August's 3-0 home defeat to Arsenal looks a tempting correct-score bet at the Emirates Stadium, where only champions City have beaten Arteta's side in the league this season.

Key stat

Bournemouth have lost six of their last eight away matches in all competitions to nil

Probable teams

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Trossard

Bournemouth (5-4-1): Neto; Smith, Mepham, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura; Ouattara, Lerma, Billing, Traore; Solanke

Inside info

Arsenal

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Card magnet Granit Xhaka

Bournemouth

Penalty taker Dominic Solanke

Assist ace Dominic Solanke

Set-piece aerial threat Marcos Senesi

Card magnet Adam Smith

Follow us on Twitter