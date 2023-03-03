Arsenal v Bournemouth predictions: Leaders should rack up another comfortable win
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Arsenal v Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet
3pm Saturday
Best bet
Arsenal to win 3-0
1pt 13-2 bet365
Team news
Arsenal
Eddie Nketiah will be assessed and Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny are injured but Jorginho has been passed fit.
Bournemouth
David Brooks, Marcus Tavernier and Illia Zabarnyi are out, Matias Vina, Junior Stanislas and Lloyd Kelly are doubts but Lewis Cook is available.
Arsenal v Bournemouth predictions
After taking just one point from their first three Premier League matches in February, Arsenal have racked up three straight victories to get their title challenge back on track.
Wednesday's 4-0 win over struggling Everton was just the kind of comprehensive result that manager Mikel Arteta would have wanted after tense victories at Aston Villa and Leicester and it should be a similar story when the Gunners host Bournemouth.
The Cherries pinched a 1-0 win at Wolves in their last away fixture, scoring with their only shot on target, but they had lost their previous seven league and cup games on the road, six of them to nil.
Bournemouth were outclassed 4-1 by Manchester City on the south coast last weekend and a repeat of August's 3-0 home defeat to Arsenal looks a tempting correct-score bet at the Emirates Stadium, where only champions City have beaten Arteta's side in the league this season.
Key stat
Bournemouth have lost six of their last eight away matches in all competitions to nil
Probable teams
Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Trossard
Bournemouth (5-4-1): Neto; Smith, Mepham, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura; Ouattara, Lerma, Billing, Traore; Solanke
Inside info
Arsenal
Penalty taker Bukayo Saka
Assist ace Bukayo Saka
Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel
Card magnet Granit Xhaka
Bournemouth
Penalty taker Dominic Solanke
Assist ace Dominic Solanke
Set-piece aerial threat Marcos Senesi
Card magnet Adam Smith
Today's top sports betting stories
