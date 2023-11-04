Norwich v Blackburn predictions, betting odds & tips: Rovers could conquer Carrow Road again
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Norwich v Blackburn in the Championship on Sunday
Where to watch Norwich v Blackburn
Sky Sports Football, midday Sunday
Best bet
Blackburn
1pt 11-5 bet365, Betfair
Norwich v Blackburn predictions
Norwich's fast start to the season has petered out and a run of one win in eight Championship games has seen them fall out of the promotion picture and pile the pressure on manager David Wagner.
They host a Blackburn side who sit two points above them and have also been inconsistent. Last Saturday's 1-0 loss to Swansea ended Rovers' run of three straight victories, but they had lost four in a row before that.
Jon Dahl Tomasson's side succumbed to EFL Cup opponents Chelsea in midweek but made changes for that outing. They won twice at Norwich last season, beating the Canaries in the Championship and FA Cup.
While Norwich base their approach on structure, Rovers can be a bit loose. However, that ability to play between the lines could see them conquer Carrow Road again.
Published on 4 November 2023
Last updated 16:15, 4 November 2023
