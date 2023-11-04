Norwich v Blackburn predictions, betting odds & tips: Rovers could conquer Carrow Road again

Where to watch Norwich v Blackburn

Sky Sports Football, midday Sunday

Best bet

Blackburn

1pt 11-5 bet365, Betfair

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Norwich v Blackburn predictions

Norwich's fast start to the season has petered out and a run of one win in eight Championship games has seen them fall out of the promotion picture and pile the pressure on manager David Wagner.

They host a Blackburn side who sit two points above them and have also been inconsistent. Last Saturday's 1-0 loss to Swansea ended Rovers' run of three straight victories, but they had lost four in a row before that.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side succumbed to EFL Cup opponents Chelsea in midweek but made changes for that outing. They won twice at Norwich last season, beating the Canaries in the Championship and FA Cup.

While Norwich base their approach on structure, Rovers can be a bit loose. However, that ability to play between the lines could see them conquer Carrow Road again.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.