Saturday's National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Best bets

Halifax to beat York

5.30pm Saturday

2pts 5-4 bet365 , Coral

Dagenham & Redbridge draw no bet v Ebbsfleet United

3pm Saturday

2pts 6-5 bet365

Barnet-Barnet double result v Oxford City

3pm Saturday

1pt 7-5 Betfair , Ladbrokes , Paddy Power

Saturday's National League football predictions

A Yorkshire derby between York and Halifax is the televised National League offering on Saturday – and visiting Fax look excellent value to take home three points.

Having won four games on the bounce and scored 11 goals in their last five fixtures, Chris Millington’s side should have enough to see off their struggling hosts.

York have won just one match at home this season and a fifth away win of the season may be in store for Halifax.

In a clash between two sides looking to move away from the relegation zone, Dagenham & Redbridge can come out on top when they head to Ebbsfleet on Saturday afternoon.

Just one point separates the pair and neither side are in the best of form. However, the return of Daggers striker Inih Effiong could prove decisive.

Effiong, who grabbed an injury-time winner against Woking in midweek, is worth a second look in the goalscorer betting but backing Dagenham in the draw-no-bet market at a shade of odds-against is preferred.

Oxford City have recorded just one win in nine attempts, losing six times in that run, and face more disappointment at home to Barnet.

The second-placed Bees have won six of their last eight matches and have been ahead at the break in six of their 12 victories this term.

City, meanwhile, have been trailing at half-time in six of their nine defeats which points to a bet on Barnet to be leading at the interval before going on to claim victory when the two sides clash at Court Place Farm.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.