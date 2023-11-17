Saturday's National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet by

3pm Saturday

Best bets

Chesterfield to win & both teams to score

2pts 27-10 Hills

Aldershot draw no bet v Rochdale

3pts 15-8 Betfair, Paddy Power

Saturday's National League football predictions

Chesterfield consolidated their position at the National League summit with 4-2 win over nearest challengers Barnet last weekend, and the Spireites can continue to set a searing pace at the top with victory over Southend on Saturday.

Paul Cook's side have won four and drawn one their last five matches against the Shrimpers, so backing an entertaining away win appeals most.

A trip to Roots Hall will test the National League leaders. Southend have scored in all of their home game this season and boast the best home defence in the division. And Kevin Maher’s side would be sixth were it not for the ten-point deduction they were handed in September.

However, the Shrimpers are down to bare bones for Saturday's encounter. The hosts have been hit hard by international call-ups and, with a transfer embargo still in place, they could have just 13 players to choose from.

Southend's request for a postponement was turned down by the National League and Maher’s wafer-thin squad face a tall task against runaway leaders Chesterfield.

The Spireites have won seven on the spin, are unbeaten in 15, and have scored 17 goals in their last five outings. Backing a Chesterfield win and both teams to score looks the way to go at Roots Hall.

Aldershot made it eight wins from their last 11 matches with victory over Kidderminster last weekend.

The Shots head to Rochdale on Saturday with Dale having won just one win of their last nine league and cup outings.

That run includes an FA Cup exit at the hands of National League North side Hereford and Dale have won just two matches at home all season.

Aldershot, meanwhile, have won three of their last five on the road and look a big price in the draw-no-bet market.

