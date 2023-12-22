Saturday's National League football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Best bets

Maidenhead draw no bet v Woking

Saturday 3pm

2pts 31-20 Paddy Power, Betfair

Southend to win v Kidderminster

Saturday 3pm

2pts 15-8 Coral

Over 2.5 goals in Bromley v Altrincham

Saturday 5.30pm

3pts 8-11 bet365, Paddy Power, Betfair

Saturday's National League football predictions

Woking ended their seven-game losing streak last time out with a late 2-1 win at Dorking, but they next face an in-form Maidenhead United side who are unbeaten in their past seven league matches, including five victories.

The Cardinals have won just two at home all season and have been defeated at the Kingfield Stadium in their past six matches.

In contrast, Alan Devonshire’s visitors have three wins and three draws from 12 matches away from home this campaign. With that in mind, backing Maidenhead in the draw-no-bet market appeals.

Southend United’s loss last weekend was just their second defeat in 11 even with their threadbare squad which left them with only 12 players available against Bromley. Despite the tough circumstances for the Blues, a trip to relegation-battling Kidderminster provides the perfect opportunity to bounce back.

The Shrimpers' away form sees them with just one defeat in seven and Kevin Maher’s side can chalk up victory on Saturday.

Kidderminster have recorded only two wins in 12 at home all season with eight defeats so an away win looks excellent value at 15-8.

The weekend's televised game sees Bromley host Altrincham in what could be a high-scoring game. Half of Bromley’s matches this campaign have seen over 2.5 goals while the visitors have hit that mark on 14 out of 24 occasions, including in five of their last six.

Bromley’s matches this season have averaged 2.63 goals while Altrincham’s have seen 3.27.

